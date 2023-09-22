 

Elton John Lists His Atlanta Property for Nearly $5 Million

The 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker is ready to part ways with his four-bedroom home in Atlanta, Georgia, which he purchased more than two decades ago.

AceShowbiz - Sir Elton John is offloading his home in Atlanta for almost $5 million. The 76-year-old singer - who shares two sons with husband David Furnish - bought the four-bedroom, two-storey condo over 20 years ago but the 13,000sq ft property, which has been hailed a "living work of art," is now on the market for $4,995,000.

"Introducing a truly unparalleled masterpiece in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. This sprawling condo, a union of six separate units, has been transformed into a palatial two-storey sky residence that stands as a testament to luxury living," a listing for the property on Sotheby's Realty states.

"Owned by the most successful solo artist in the history of the US Billboard charts, and one of the most revered artists worldwide, this residence is a living work of art and a true embodiment of international prestige."

"Step inside to discover an interior that defies expectations. Every room in this home has been meticulously designed to showcase one of the world's largest and most highly esteemed photography collections. As you wander through, you'll be treated to a symphony of spaces, each more captivating than the last."

"The views from this residence are nothing short of breathtaking, from the perfectly framed Midtown and Downtown skyline to the majestic Buckhead skyline, and the eastern and western canopy views that offer captivating sunrises and serene sunsets, you'll be treated to an ever-changing vista that will leave you in awe."

The luxury abode boasts a spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, two-storey dining room, a home gym, spa/massage room and a spa-inspired bathroom with its own seating area. The property comes with nine parking spaces, six private storage units and an additional five wine storage units.

The listing concluded, "This is your opportunity to live in a residence that transcends the ordinary, a place where art, luxury, and lifestyle converge to create an experience that is truly extraordinary. Don't miss your chance to own one of the most notable residences in Atlanta, Georgia."

In 1993, Elton spoke about the property to Architectural Digest and explained he wanted a property in Georgia because he loves "Southern hospitality." He said at the time, "I have a love affair with the States. I like that Southern hospitality. Everyone is incredibly courteous and friendly."

When he first bought the apartment, it was 6,000 sq ft and Elton reportedly bought most of the furnishings in just one day, taking his designers on a shopping spree to New York City.

The "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" hitmaker previously revealed his idea for the Elton John AIDS Foundation came to him while he was at his Atlanta home. Accepting the National Humanities Medal last September, he said, "Since I founded the Foundation at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago, I made a commitment not to leave anyone behind and will continue on this mission."

