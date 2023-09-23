John Cusack Rants Against Democrats for Not Having 'Moral and Intellectual Honesty'

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Contract' actor, who is known for being transparent about his liberal views, does not hesitate to share his candid opinion on the elite members of Democratic Party via social media.

AceShowbiz - John Cusack could not help but express his thoughts on Democratic Party. Having been known for being transparent about his liberal views for years, the actor of "The Contract" ranted against democrats for not having "moral and intellectual honesty."

On Monday, September 18, the 57-year-old star went public with his opinion on the members of Democratic Party via X, formerly known as Twitter. He penned, "This is what liberals /neoliberals have never understood - or taken responsibility for - that they have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish - [Barack Obama] corporatist democrats - are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy."

John went on to write, "Don't believe me - look it up - and dems have sold out the working class for decades - and this kind of bought and paid- for betrayal of principals , fairness - historical precedent -any sense of moral or intellectual honesty - The kind of brutal selfish horrific actions one only does - because they can get away with it."

"Cause all yr Yale and Harvard buddies will tell you how great and smart you all are - and they are all in bed with all the all the same big , big money power players- And we run the world - right ?" he continued. "This kind of staggering amoral bulls**t - is one of the main reason ( yes there are others ) [Donald Trump]'s demagoguery works on people. The democratic elite ARE full of s**t."

"Imagine arguing this - in these times," John explained. "TOTAL insanity- or in another sense a totally corrupt rigging of the game for concentrated wealth- you are literally working to preserve the Koch brothers - [Elon Musk], [Bill Gates], [Jeff Bezos] -all the federalist society billionaires who bought the courts - to preserve and expand their plunder - Imagine what FDR would say about such a proposed law ?!"

"Don't worry fellas - the democrats will save the .ooooooo1 % from paying tax - the hubris to do this - is staggering," he stated. "It's a sham and an insult to everyone’s basic intelligence - the contempt for people - To even attempt this … Unbelievable, he pointed out. What katyal said about federalist society judges is sad and sickening - but one could write it off as insider baseball / professional respect ( I guess )."

John's lengthy tweet was a response to a tweet that read, "Sensing its popularity, Obama's former Supreme Court lawyer and a Louisiana Democrat are using an obscure corporate taxation case to try to make a federal wealth tax illegal before it even exists."

