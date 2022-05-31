Report: Margaret Qualley Engaged to BF Jack Antonoff

WENN/Avalon/Apega Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are hearing wedding bells. As the relationship between the "Maid" actress and the Bleachers lead singer heats up, it is unveiled that they have got engaged.

Revealing the news was PEOPLE. While Margaret and Jack have yet to confirm the report, the 27-year-old sparked engagement rumors last Wednesday after she was spotte wearing a diamond sparkler at the Cannes Film Festival.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the musician were first linked romantically in August 2021. At that time, they were snapped hugging, kissing and walking with their arms wrapped around each other when visiting Milk Bar in New York City to grab some ice cream.

Margaret previously dated troubled actor Shia LaBeouf and Pete Davidson, who is currently romancing Kim Kardashian. As for Jack, he was in a romantic relationship with "Girls" actress/creator Lena Dunham, The two, however, parted ways in 2018.

Antonoff was also linked to pop star Lorde. He produced her upcoming album "Solar Power" and has collaborated with her for years, but the New Zealand artist already slammed the romance reports in an interview with The New York Times.

"No one who's in a job that isn't my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack," the 25-year-old singer told the outlet. "He's like a partner to me. We're in a relationship. It's not a romantic relationship, but we've been in it for seven years, and it's a really unique thing, so I don't begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it."

Jack himself has poured cold water to the swirling speculation in the past. "Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he tweeted back in 2018. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I'm not seeing anyone. Lol."