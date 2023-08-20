 

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Get Married, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Among Guests

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Get Married, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey Among Guests
Congratulations are in order for the 'Maid' actress and the Bleachers vocalist as the couple swap vows in a star-studded ceremony attended by Taylor Swift and more.

AceShowbiz - Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff officially tied the knot. The 28-year-old actress and the musician, 39, got married in New Jersey on Saturday, August 19 in a star-studded ceremony attended by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz.

Spotted holding hands with her new husband, Margaret later arrived at a post-wedding party in a simple white dress while Jack sported a traditional black suit and tie for the occasion. The "Maid" star's mother Andie MacDowell was also seen smiling on her daughter's special day and the couple's fathers Rick Antonoff and Paul Qualley were snapped sharing a laugh during the celebrations.

Margaret and Jack were first linked romantically in 2021 and got engaged in May 2022 after speculation raged when the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress was spotted with a diamond on her left ring finger at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress later confirmed news of the engagement herself on her since-deleted Instagram page. One snap showed her giving the Bleachers frontman a kiss, with the caption, "Oh I love him!"

Margaret has previously been linked with comedian Pete Davidson and actor Shia LaBeouf while Jack has dated "Girls" creator Lena Dunham. The pair were in a relationship from 2012 until 2017 and Lena previously admitted that the "finality" of their break-up conversation "nearly killed" her.

In a 2018 essay for Vogue magazine, she wrote, "It was December when we broke up, that kind of confusing weather where glaring sunlight makes the cold air feel even colder. We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say."

"That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common). That anger wasn't sexy or sustainable."

"That our hearts were still broken from trying so hard to fix it but no longer uncertain about whether or not we could. The finality nearly killed me, and I remember muttering, 'But what if we still went on dates?' He laughed sadly. 'Whatever you want.' "

