 

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Rumored to Co-Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmakers and the 'I Want It That Way' crooners are allegedly set to join forces with some other boybands to perform during one of the biggest sports events next year.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - NSYNC may extend their reunion until early 2024. Having been gearing up to release their new song following their surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the group is reportedly going to join forces with Backstreet Boys to co-headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Following their reunion on the MTV VMAs stage earlier this month, fans have been speculating the next big move for the quintet. One of the floating rumors is that they will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024.

When a fan asked Deuxmoi for a confirmation on this, the blog account responded by saying, "That IS the info & maybe some other boy bands." After another blog posted the report on X, formerly known as Twitter, another social media user asked the same question to Deuxmoi.

Seemingly certain with the intel they got, the blog reiterated their claim by reposting their initial answer. "Yes other boy bands too but not headlining like the other 2 xo," they added, referring to NSYNC and BSB as the possible main stars.

Deuxmoi's IG Story

Deuxmoi claimed NSYNC and Backstreet Boys will perform at 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Besides NSYNC and BSB, 98 Degrees has been rumored to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl along with other bands, including Boyz II Men. Responding to the speculation, one of the members, Nick Lachey, recently told Us Weekly, "We'd love for that to happen."

NSYNC is set to release "Better Place", their first song in 20 years, on Friday, September 29. The track will be featured in forthcoming DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls Band Together", which has one of its members Justin Timberlake among the voice cast. They, however, reportedly have "no plans to tour, do a residency, album, or any other pop-up reunions" any time soon. The five-piece group has also reunited for an epic season 22 kick-off of "Hot Ones" where they answered questions while taking on the hot wings challenge.

