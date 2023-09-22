 

Watch NSYNC Lose Their Mind on 'Hot Ones'

Taking on spicy wings challenge in the season 22 opener of the YouTube series, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez struggle to collect their thoughts while answering questions.

  Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - NSYNC continues their promotional tour for their upcoming new song by visiting "Hot Ones". Kicking off the season 22 of the YouTube series in epic fashion, the five members, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez, reunite to take on the spicy wings challenge while answering questions that get them and fans feeling nostalgic after making an appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

The episode's title "NSYNC Breaks Another Record While Eating Spicy Wings" refers to the fact that the show has never had this many guests or wings at one time, with five guests and 60 wings total on the table. "See you in the bathroom," Chris jests before they begin taking a bite.

In the 24-minute clip, they struggle to collect their minds as they eat wings that get increasingly hotter. After a few wings, the hot sauce starts to hit, leaving Justin irritated as saying, "Why is this a thing?" Chris gets annoyed that JC and host Sean Evans seem to still be normal despite eating the hot wings.

At one point, they ask Sean who cursed the most on the show, to which the host replies, "Gordon Ramsay." Joey takes the opportunity to throw the expletive "f**k" in rapid succession with Justin, Lance and Chris joining in in an attempt to break the record set by the chef.

  Editors' Pick

The guys end it by dabbing the final, spiciest sauce on their last wing. After proving their bravery, Justin appears to regret it as he jokingly says, "Why did I do that again?!" Meanwhile, Joey cleverly or inadvertently spills the title of their new song "Better Place" that earns him a round of applause from his bandmates.

Also during the interview, they talk about the most memorable things from their tours, the craziest fan experiences they had and their outfits. They confirm that Chris, Joey and JC shot a crazy cameo for George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones" after they went to Lucasfilm's Skywalker Ranch and Industrial Light & Magic in the early 2000s.

Chris says, "It's very true. We were the three." Justin admits he and Lance, who were not present during the tour, were "so butthurt" because they didn't get the same small roles, but the cameos were cut anyway.

NSYNC's new song "Better Place", their first song together in 20 years, will be released on Friday, September 29. It will be featured on "Trolls Band Together" that has Justin among the voice cast.

