 

Woman Regrets Not Coming Forward Earlier With Russell Brand Allegedly Exposing Himself to Her

Woman Regrets Not Coming Forward Earlier With Russell Brand Allegedly Exposing Himself to Her
Cover Images/Humberto Carreno
Celebrity

A woman, who worked in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles, admits she feels 'ashamed' for not talking earlier about a 2008 incident in which the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star allegedly flashed her.

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Brand has been accused of exposing himself to a woman and then laughing about it on his BBC radio show. The woman says that the alleged incident happened in 2008, when she was working for a media company in the same building as the BBC in Los Angeles.

The woman, whom the BBC refers to as Olivia, recalled answering the door to Brand and his team on June 16, 2008, when he was pre-recording an episode of "The Russell Brand Show" for Radio 2. She remembered walking past the radio studio en route to a medicine cabinet. However, she felt a presence behind her and when she turned around, she had a man's crotch in her face.

The woman told the BBC, "I was startled and got up and I realized it was the man that I'd let in, Russell." According to the woman, Brand said, "Oh, I think you're a bit alright. I think you're a bit of alright."

She alleges that the comedian exposed himself and she still remembers feeling trapped. She said, "There was a bit of banter going on because I didn't know what to do." The woman claims that Brand eventually got dressed and left her alone, after someone banged on the door and a member of his team called him.

  Editors' Pick

During an episode of his show from June 21, 2008, Brand and Matt Morgan joked about an incident in which the movie star "showed his willy to a lady." Morgan said, "He got told off for ringing a bell, minutes later he's showing his willy." Brand, 48, is then heard laughing in the background.

Olivia has now revealed that she felt disgusted by the on-air exchange. She said, "I feel ashamed, but more so I wonder had something been done, perhaps there would have been fewer women he would have done horrible things to, which we're reading about in the papers now."

The woman never made a formal complaint to the BBC. The broadcaster was informed about the alleged incident in 2019, but no formal action was taken.

Brand has recently been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, following a joint investigation by the Times, the Sunday Times and the investigative TV show "Dispatches". Brand has denied the allegations.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sofia Vergara Unrecognizable as Cartel Leader Griselda Blanco in First Teaser of Netflix Show

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Rumored to Co-Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Related Posts
Russell Brand Facing New Accusation From Seventh Woman

Russell Brand Facing New Accusation From Seventh Woman

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Russell Brand's Ex Georgina Baillie Doesn't 'See Russell Brand as a Rapist' Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand's Ex Georgina Baillie Doesn't 'See Russell Brand as a Rapist' Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal

Russell Brand Blocked From Monetizing His YouTube Channel Amid Sex Scandal

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Impressed by Her Kids' Communication Skills
  • Sep 22, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Impressed by Her Kids' Communication Skills

Woman Regrets Not Coming Forward Earlier With Russell Brand Allegedly Exposing Himself to Her
  • Sep 22, 2023

Woman Regrets Not Coming Forward Earlier With Russell Brand Allegedly Exposing Himself to Her

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty
  • Sep 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

Blake Lively Gets Cozy With Ryan Reynolds During Coffee Run in New York City
  • Sep 22, 2023

Blake Lively Gets Cozy With Ryan Reynolds During Coffee Run in New York City

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Rumored to Co-Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
  • Sep 22, 2023

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Rumored to Co-Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sofia Vergara Unrecognizable as Cartel Leader Griselda Blanco in First Teaser of Netflix Show
  • Sep 22, 2023

Sofia Vergara Unrecognizable as Cartel Leader Griselda Blanco in First Teaser of Netflix Show

Most Read
Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen
Celebrity

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest