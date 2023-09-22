TLC's Chilli Set to Become First-Time Grandma Through Son Tron Austin

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rozonda Thomas a.k.a. Chilli is going to enter a new phase in her life in 2024. The TLC member is set to become a first-time grandmother in early next year through her only son Tron Austin.

Tron, whom Chilli shares with her ex-husband Dallas Austin, is currently expecting his first child together with his wife Jeong Ah Wang. The joyful news was revealed through the couple's social media post.

On Wednesday, September 20, the soon-to-be first-time parents took to Instagram to share their excitement that they're going to welcome a baby girl in March 2024. Their joint post featured a photo featuring a board reading, "Hello @Baby Luna due March 2024 xo," above a box with an ultrasound photo and a note in Korean that said, "Thank you for coming to Mom and Dad."

"WE ARE PREGNANT!! FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER LUNA WANG AUSTIN will be here in March 2024!" read the caption. Tron gushed over his wife as adding, "To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER !"

He went on detailing their long journey to become pregnant with their first child, writing, "We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way She went through: 2 HSG procedures , 1 hysteroscopy , removal of both tubes and scar tissue’s from hernia & appendicitis surgeries , 1 egg retrieval, 1 miscarriage And still stayed strong through the whole thing!"

"#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here," the 26-year-old vowed, before concluding with a message to mark their 5-year anniversary, "P.S HAPPY 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABY I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe."

Chilli has not publicly commented on the happy news, but she is currently enjoying a blissful relationship with Matthew Lawrence. The 52-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor went public with their relationship in January of this year.

