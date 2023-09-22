Nick Cannon Supports Abby De La Rosa in Getting New Tattoos of Their Kids' Names

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host is spotted at a tattoo studio in Los Angeles to witness the disc jockey getting names of their three children, Zion, Zillion and Beautiful, inked on her wrist and forearm.

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has supported Abby De La Rosa in making permanent tributes to his children whom he shares with her. "The Masked Singer" host watched as the disc jockey was getting new tattoos of their three kids' names.

The 42-year-old TV host was spotted being present at the Golden State Tattoo Expo in Los Angeles when Abby got her body inked. In a snap, which was published by Abby via Instagram on Thursday, September 21, he could be seen adoringly gazing at his baby mama's arm to see the result of the inks. Smiling from ear-to-ear, he appeared happy with her new tattoos.

Abby, who shares twin sons Zion and Zillion as well as daughter Beautiful with Nick, appeared to have the top of her wrist inked with her daughter's name. In the meantime, Zion's name seemed to have been tattooed on her inner wrist and Zillion's moniker was placed on her forearm. It remains unclear if Nick also got the three kids' names inked on his body.

After getting the tattoos, Abby expressed her thoughts in the caption of the post. "Auras glowing, and the energy was flowing over at the @goldenstatetattooexpo! I had a BLAST," she penned, adding a slew of various emojis, including a white heart one.

The photo of Abby getting the tattoos came a few days after Nick had the name of his different kid with another woman inked on his body. Earlier in September, Nick and his baby mama Bre Tiesi uploaded a video documenting the two getting a new tattoo of their 14-month-old son Legendary Love's name.

In the footage, it could be seen that Nick got the new tattoo on his chest. It was placed among his other previous inks. In the meantime, the "Selling Sunset" star chose to ink her son's name on one side of her neck.

Along with the footage, Bre penned in the caption of the post, "Been talking about getting this tattoo since my pregnancy, but you know we had to wait for the best @alenatattoos to do it. I've always wanted a neck tat. What a way to end NYFW!"

In total, Nick has twelve children with six women. Aside from Abby and Bre, Nick shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise with Brittany Bell, Halo Marie and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott as well as Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

You can share this post!