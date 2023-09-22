 

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Treat Fans to Pictures of Daughter Khai on Her Third Birthday

The proud parents, who ended their romantic relationship in 2021, make use of their respective Instagram accounts to share Khai's pictures on the little girl's big day.

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are celebrating their daughter's new milestone. The proud parents made use of their respective Instagram accounts to share Khai's pictures on her third birthday.

 Zayn made sure his little girl had all the best things in the world on her big day. On Thursday, September 21, the One Direction alum revealed that he prepared not only one, but two cakes from Carlos' Bakery of Cake Boss. One of them was a cake decorated with characters from the Disney movie "Frozen (2013)", while the other was a Skittles-themed cake featuring colorful tiers.

Alongside a picture of six polaroid photos from the happy day, Zayn wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I've ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn't live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life."

Gigi also took to her page to celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old beauty posted a birthday tribute to Khai in which she marveled at how quickly time flew. "Have been celebrating our THREE YR OLD this week & just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! DREAM KID / love of my life," the supermodel wrote alongside a slew of pictures.

The post included a snap of another "Frozen"-inspired birthday cake. Another picture, meanwhile, saw the birthday girl painting her toenails, just in time for Milan Fashion Week.

Recently, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that despite their split in 2021, Zayn and Gigi are in "a much healthier spot." The insider claimed, "Zayn and Gigi are both focused on co-parenting together. Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

