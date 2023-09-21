 

Halsey and Avan Jogia Confirm Romance With PDA-Filled Date

The 'Without You' singer's budding romance with the actor comes five months following her breakup from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares one child together.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Halsey and Avan Jogia have confirmed that they are an item. The "Without You" songstress and the "Choose Love" actor were photographed packing on PDA while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, September 18.

The pair didn't hesitate to show affection to each other during the date night as they were seen holding hands and kissing. At one point, the newly single singer was giggling while talking to her beau as they appeared to be watching a live performance at the Cara Hotel in Los Feliz.

The lovebirds couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other with Avan wrapping his arm around Halsey. Not stopping there, he also pulled them in close for a hug.

For the romantic date, Halsey chose to keep it casual in a gray, cropped tee with black jeans. The "Closer" chart-topper added a leather jacket, a silver studded belt, yellow pumps and a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag to her look.

As for Avan, the 31-year-old actor donned a denim button down underneath his long leather trench coat. The "Victorious" alum completed his style with a pair of paint-splattered, light-wash jeans and white boots.

Prior to this, the two were seen arriving at Halsey's L.A residence. "Halsey and Avan are spending a lot of time together and getting more serious," an insider told Us Weekly. "He's been with her day and night. While she's working or with her son, Avan's been there to support her. He even goes on errands and coffee runs. They seem like a good team."

The couple had been sparking dating rumors for months after popular Instagram account DeuxMoi posted multiple anonymous submissions. The two were also snapped hanging out together on multiple occasions, including their sighting in Barcelona, Spain in June. They were also spotted shopping at the Silverlake Flea Market over the weekend.

Halsey's budding romance with Avan came five months following her breakup from Alev Aydin. The musician and Alev, whom she dated for two years, share one child together. Court documents in April revealed that Halsey filed for full physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Ender Ridley. The Grammy nominee also requested joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights.

Of their separation, a source told Page Six at the time, "The split with them is totally amicable and they are co-parenting, they are going to raise their son together." It's also noted that Halsey "just had to file that way" because they are going on tour in the summer "and it's a formality so the singer can bring their son with them."

