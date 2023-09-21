 

Bradley Cooper Hides New Buzz Cut Under Baseball Hat After Steamy Vacation With Irina Shayk

Upon returning from his trip to Italy with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, the 'A Star Is Born' actor has apparently chopped off his hair, but he's still too shy to show it off.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper may be too shy to unveil his new look. Having apparently shaved his hair following his steamy vacation with Irina Shayk in Italy, the Hollywood star has been hiding his buzz cut under a baseball cap.

The 48-year-old actor/director has been spotted rocking various caps on his recent outings seemingly to cover up his newly-buzzed hair. Most recently, he gave a peek at his new 'do while wearing a black cap during a stroll in New York City on Tuesday, September 19.

He cut a casual look in a black bomber jacket on top of a white T-shirt and blue pants. He also wore a pair of aviator sunglasses while putting his hands in the pockets of his pants. At one point, he was seen taking a phone call on the street.

On Monday, the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star also hid his buzzed haircut under the same black hat. This time, he rocked a green T-shirt while walking around Manhattan.

Bradley appeared to have gotten the haircut soon after he landed back in the United States as he was still seen having his shaggy hair in pictures that surfaced from his trip to Italy with his ex Irina and their daughter Lea de Seine at the end of August.

Later in early September, he covered up his hair with a blue baseball cap when he and Irina met up to walk their 6-year-old daughter to school for the new school year. At the time, "The Hangover" actor dressed casually in a blue T-shirt, shorts and a pair of sneakers.

It's unclear if Bradley has the new hairstyle for a movie role or it's just his personal preference, but he is no stranger to buzz cut. The Oscar nominee went with a much shorter cut in 2021 and previously sported a closely cropped style in 2013.

