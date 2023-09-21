Sufjan Stevens Learns to Walk Again Due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Facebook Celebrity

The indie folk singer, who is known for his song 'Mystery of Love', reveals that his hands, arms and legs had been numb before he was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease.

AceShowbiz - Sufjan Stevens revealed that he is learning how to talk again following a recent diagnosis. The indie folk singer, who is known for his song "Mystery of Love", made the shocking announcement as he unveiled that he suffers Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease.

On Wednesday, September 20, the 48-year-old musician singer/songwriter issued a public statement on his current condition to his devotees. In the beginning of a post that he uploaded via social media, he explained the reason why he has not been able to attend promotional events for the release of his new album "Javelin".

Sufjan elaborated, "Hi Friends. Quick update on my life. I'm very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven't been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of 'Javelin' is because I am in the hospital."

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn't walk," the "Saturn" singer recalled. "My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests, MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc. The neurologists diagnosed me with an autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome."

"Luckily there's treatment for this," Sufjan further assured. "They administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn't spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life."

"On September 8, I was transferred to acute rehab, where I am now undergoing intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc. to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again," he recounted. "It's a slow process, but they say I will 'recover,' it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work."

Sufjan additionally shared, "Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I'm only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I'm committed to getting better, I'm in good spirits, and I'm surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!"

In the post, Sufjan also promised to keep his fans updated as he recovers. He then voiced his appreciation by writing, "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal. They are living saints." He concluded, "Be well, be joyful, stay sane, stay safe. I love you. Yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens."

