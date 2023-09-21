 

Kim Kardashian's Family Approves of Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

The 42-year-old reality superstar has been said to be dating the 30-year-old NFL footballer, though an insider has claimed that they are 'not official' just yet.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is said to be keeping things "fairly casual" with Odell Beckham Jr. The 42-year-old reality superstar is said to have grown closer to NFL footballer Odell, 30, in recent weeks but an insider has claimed that they are "not official" just yet.

The source told Us Weekly, "Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual." The insider added, "There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else."

The source went on to add that Odell has been spending time with the reality TV dynasty at several high-profile events over the years and that Kim, who split from former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson in August last year after nine months of dating, has the "approval" of her entire family.

The source revealed, "Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party. Neither one necessarily initiated things, but Odell did invite her to his birthday party last year. … They have great chemistry and Kim’s family fully approves."

"The Kardashians" star admitted earlier this year that she wanted to "take her time " when it comes to finding love again, noting that she had to be "mindful" of who she meets for the sake of her children. Speaking on the 'On Purpose' podcast, she said, "I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

The SKIMS founder, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West and has North, 10, Saint seven, Chicago, five, and three-year-old Psalm with him, continued, "If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it."

