Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel

Citing 'safety' issue, the ' Ella Baila Sola' hitmaker's labels have announced that his show in Tijuana, which was originally scheduled for October 14, has been canceled.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Peso Pluma is putting his and his fans' safety first. The 24-year-old Mexican star has canceled his show in Tijuana, Mexico, which was originally scheduled for October 14, following death threats from Mexican cartel.

The musician's labels Double P Records and Prajin Music Group announced the decision on Wednesday, September 20. "Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana," read the statement which was originally written in Spanish and reposted on Peso's Instagram Story. "Many thanks to all of our fans for understanding. We love you."

Peso Pluma canceled his show in Tijuana following death threats.

The exact cause of the concert's cancellation was not disclosed in the announcement, but it arrives a week after it was reported that Peso received death threats purportedly from Mexican cartel. On September 12, the day he was performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs, banners threatening the "Ella Baila Sola" hitmaker were displayed in Tijuana.

"This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you)," it read. The threat was signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, an organization based in Jalisco where Peso was born.

The Baja California Attorney General's Office immediately opened an investigation on the threats and one person, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested in possession of one of the banners.

Following the death threats, Peso has been making changes to his tour dates in the U.S., specifically in Illinois, Wisconsin, Alabama and Indianapolis. He is still scheduled to perform in Reno, Nevada, on September 28.

Peso has been making references to drug lords, illegal organizations and other crimes that have gone down in the country on his songs. In the music video for his 2022 song with Raul Vega, "El Belicon", Peso carries what appears to be a machine gun and sings lyrics like, "I'm the one in charge here/ Sports cars in my collection/ Minimis, bazookas and Kalashnikovs/ All my boys are ready/ They like action." He also shouts out a different gang, the Sinaloa cartel, on another song.

