 

Oprah Winfrey Joins Celebrity Ozempic Discourse

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 69-year-old media mogul shares that if she is going to shed the pounds, it is something that she needs to do through the traditional methods of diet and exercise.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey is hesitant to take Ozempic. The 69-year-old media mogul was undergoing surgery on her knees when news of the wonder drug officially known as semaglutide and tirzepatide, which is licensed for managing blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes but has a side effect of weight loss, came about and decided if she is going to shed the pounds, it is something that she needs to do through the traditional methods of diet and exercise.

Speaking on her "Oprah Daily The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight" panel, she said, "Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice. Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own.' Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out."

The former talk show host went on to insist that everyone is different when it comes to size and explained that no one shape is "superior" to another. She said, "It's how our bodies regulate weight and each of us is different, each of us is unique, not one is superior to another. We're just different and acting on those differences and treating the differences in the heterogeneity of the population is how we're going to actually make change in this disease."

After completing her knee surgery towards the end of last year, Oprah took up hiking and learned a new appreciation for her body. She said, "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."

