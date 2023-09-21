Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum and the 'Anti-Hero' singer are seen linking arms while making their way through fans on a sidewalk during their night out in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has linked up with Taylor Swift amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. Seemingly finding connection between them, the British actress was spotted hanging out with her now-estranged husband's former girlfriend after he filed for divorce.

Sophie and Taylor were hitting the town together in New York City on Tuesday night, September 19. They enjoyed a low-key dinner at Via Carota in the heart of the city. In pictures surfacing online, the two ladies were linking arms and had smiles on their faces as they made their way through a crowded sidewalk. The Grammy winner was also seen listening intently to her gal pal during the dinner.

Following their dinner at Via Carota, Sophie and Taylor reportedly headed to Temple Bar, where they enjoyed "martinis with caviar bumps, which they seemed to love." A source told Page Six, "They were having a fun time," and added that they ordered the bar's "mini martinis," though the duo "didn't stay long."

They left with security, but their short visit to the bar wasn't without any drama. According to a so-called insider, the stars happened to arrive at Temple Bar "just as the Internet went out" and "the manager was losing his mind," though it wasn't any of the girls' fault.

Sophie looked hot during the outing as she showed off her taut midriff in a gray, halter-styled cropped top with a plunging neckline. The "Game of Thrones" alum slipped into a pair of loose-fitting, dark gray trousers that were secured with a belt. A black sweater was tied around her waist in case she grew chilly later in the evening.

She completed her look with white sneakers and a small black purse slung over her shoulder while her hair was styled in a ponytail. The mother of two added a gold-chained necklace as well as fashionable, dangly gold earrings to accessorize her look for the night.

As for Taylor, she showcased her early fall look by donning a rust-colored dress which she layered with an oversized, denim jacket that she chose to leave unfastened. She slipped into a pair of brown, crocodile-embossed Reformation Nylah Nappa Knee Boots that contained a chunky heel on the back.

Similar to Sophie, the "Anti-Hero" summer had her blonde locks swept back into a ponytail with her bangs gently falling down straight onto her forehead. She accessorized with an assortment of gold-chained necklaces as well as dainty gold earrings while also carrying a green purse.

Sophie and Joe confirmed their split in a joint statement one day after he filed for divorce. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they said on September 6. The former pair share two daughters, Willa, 3, and their youngest, 1, who is mentioned as D.J. in court documents.

As for Taylor, she famously dated the Jonas Brothers member in 2008, but it only lasted for around four months. Her song "Forever & Always" from her album "Fearless" has been widely believed to written about him.

