Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19

Shortly after returning for a new season amid Hollywood strikes, the daytime talk show announces that it will halt season 2 as the host tests positive for COVID-19.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd was forced to pause the production on her talk show "Sherri". Shortly after returning for a new season amid Hollywood strikes, the daytime talk show announced that it would halt season 2 as the host tested positive for COVID-19.

The sad news was revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, September 20. "Unfortunately, Sherri has tested positive for COVID. The show will return with original episodes as soon as possible," said a statement posted to the show's page. "For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance."

The post also included a statement from Sherri. "I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week," she said. "As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time."

The delay came after "Sherri" premiered its season 2 on Monday. During the episode, the host explained why her show is allowed to resume production despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The 56-year-old actress, who is a SAG member herself, noted that she'd been on the picket line with fellow actresses like Viola Davis, Niecy Nash and others. She then explained that talk shows which do not employ WGA writers fall under a "different union contract code."

"Here's the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we're allowed to come back unless you're a WGA show," she explained. "The 'Sherri' show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn't crossing the picket line."

She went on saying, "As a comic, my comedic take on the headlines is my voice. I write the jokes. I'm the writer … producers help me shape my words. That's why we don't have WGA writers."

Meanwhile, other talk shows like "The Drew Barrymore Show", "The Talk" and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" decided to push back their originally scheduled premieres.

