 

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19
Syndication
TV

Shortly after returning for a new season amid Hollywood strikes, the daytime talk show announces that it will halt season 2 as the host tests positive for COVID-19.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sherri Shepherd was forced to pause the production on her talk show "Sherri". Shortly after returning for a new season amid Hollywood strikes, the daytime talk show announced that it would halt season 2 as the host tested positive for COVID-19.

The sad news was revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, September 20. "Unfortunately, Sherri has tested positive for COVID. The show will return with original episodes as soon as possible," said a statement posted to the show's page. "For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance."

The post also included a statement from Sherri. "I am absolutely heartbroken that I cannot return to host my show this week," she said. "As soon as I get the all-clear from my doctor, I look forward to coming back strong to deliver the fun, laughter and a real good time."

  Editors' Pick

The delay came after "Sherri" premiered its season 2 on Monday. During the episode, the host explained why her show is allowed to resume production despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The 56-year-old actress, who is a SAG member herself, noted that she'd been on the picket line with fellow actresses like Viola Davis, Niecy Nash and others. She then explained that talk shows which do not employ WGA writers fall under a "different union contract code."

"Here's the thing, talk shows in general fall under a different union contract code, so we're allowed to come back unless you're a WGA show," she explained. "The 'Sherri' show is not a WGA show and we have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work isn't crossing the picket line."

She went on saying, "As a comic, my comedic take on the headlines is my voice. I write the jokes. I'm the writer … producers help me shape my words. That's why we don't have WGA writers."

Meanwhile, other talk shows like "The Drew Barrymore Show", "The Talk" and "The Jennifer Hudson Show" decided to push back their originally scheduled premieres.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lucy Gray's Fight Gets Intense in New 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Trailer

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander
Related Posts
Sherri Shepherd Feels 'Better' After Getting Downgrade Plastic Surgery

Sherri Shepherd Feels 'Better' After Getting Downgrade Plastic Surgery

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Sherri Shepherd Looks Chic in Silver Bodysuit at Beyonce's Concert

Sherri Shepherd Fires Wendy Williams' Producers to Have 'Fresh Energy'

Sherri Shepherd Fires Wendy Williams' Producers to Have 'Fresh Energy'

Sherri Shepherd Says Jill Biden Owes LSU an Apology for Inviting Iowa to White House

Sherri Shepherd Says Jill Biden Owes LSU an Apology for Inviting Iowa to White House

Latest News
Travis Kelce's Brother Thinks the Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are 'One Hundred Percent True'
  • Sep 21, 2023

Travis Kelce's Brother Thinks the Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are 'One Hundred Percent True'

Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel
  • Sep 21, 2023

Peso Pluma's Tijuana Concert Canceled After Death Threats From Mexican Cartel

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
  • Sep 21, 2023

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Kim Kardashian's Family Approves of Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Dating Rumors
  • Sep 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Family Approves of Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set
  • Sep 21, 2023

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander
  • Sep 21, 2023

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander

Most Read
Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike
TV

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

Mo'Nique Urges CBS to Treat Her and Countess Vaughn Fairly Amid Dispute Over 'The Parkers' Royalties

Mo'Nique Urges CBS to Treat Her and Countess Vaughn Fairly Amid Dispute Over 'The Parkers' Royalties

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

David and Victoria Beckham Reveal How They Initially Kept Their Romance Secret in Docuseries Trailer

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19

Sherri Shepherd Halts Talk Show After Contracting COVID-19

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set

Emma Roberts Calls to Apologize to Angelica Ross for Being Transphobic on 'AHS' Set