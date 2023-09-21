 

Travis Kelce's Brother Thinks the Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are 'One Hundred Percent True'

Travis Kelce's Brother Thinks the Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are 'One Hundred Percent True'
Instagram/Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Celebrity

Jason Kelce jokes that he is certain his younger brother is dating the Grammy Award-winning musician after it's reported that the two have been 'hanging out' together in New York.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jason Kelce is certain that his brother Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift. The 33-year-old footballer, who plays for Taylor's team the Philadelphia Eagles, is thought to have struck up a relationship with pop superstar Taylor, 33, in recent weeks and now his brother Jason, 35, has admitted he believes the rumors are true.

Speaking on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP, he said, "It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."

Travis, who has previously dated influencer and broadcaster Kayla Nicole, was first linked to the "Anti-Hero" songstress at the beginning of September and they were reported to have been "hanging out" in New York last week.

  Editors' Pick

Travis has also spoken about his time with Taylor, who has previously dated the likes of Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn until earlier this year, where he revealed that he had tried to give his phone number to her at one of her "Eras Tour" shows but joked that she "hadn't gotten over" the Eagles' loss at the Super Bowl.

Speaking on his "New Heights" podcast, he said, "So, I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn't meet anybody - or at least she didn't want to meet me. So, I took it personal."

Jason responded to his brother's confession, "Well, she probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sophie Turner Hangs Out With Joe Jonas' Ex Taylor Swift Amid Divorce From the Boy-Bander

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father
Related Posts
Travis Kelce Reacts to NFL Commentator's Witty Taylor Swift Puns Amid Dating Rumors

Travis Kelce Reacts to NFL Commentator's Witty Taylor Swift Puns Amid Dating Rumors

Travis Kelce Tight-Lipped on Taylor Swift Questions in Resurfaced Interview Amid Dating Rumors

Travis Kelce Tight-Lipped on Taylor Swift Questions in Resurfaced Interview Amid Dating Rumors

Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis Is 'Having Fun' Amid Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis Is 'Having Fun' Amid Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Travis Kelce Shuts Down Allegations He Was Cheap During Relationship With Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce Shuts Down Allegations He Was Cheap During Relationship With Kayla Nicole

Latest News
Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday
  • Sep 21, 2023

Liam Payne Discharged From Hospital After Medical Emergency During Italian Holiday

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party
  • Sep 21, 2023

Russell Brand Once Suggested 15-Year-Old to Have Sex-Themed Birthday Party

Quavo Heads to White House for Gun Violence Prevention After Takeoff's Passing
  • Sep 21, 2023

Quavo Heads to White House for Gun Violence Prevention After Takeoff's Passing

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father
  • Sep 21, 2023

Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Hacked With Fake Death News of His Father

Oprah Winfrey Joins Celebrity Ozempic Discourse
  • Sep 21, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Joins Celebrity Ozempic Discourse

'Strike Force Three' Live Show Canceled After Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19
  • Sep 21, 2023

'Strike Force Three' Live Show Canceled After Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID-19

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

This Is Why Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Abruptly Agreed to Settle Their Divorce

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Anne Hathaway Feels Insulted When People Say She Looks Good for Her Age

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Rio Ferdinand's Wife Reveals Their Newborn Baby Was Born With Congenital Pneumonia

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'