 

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Cover Images/MICHAEL SIMON
Celebrity

The actress portraying Maggie Wynn in 'Grey Lady' dresses up in a semi-formal ensemble for a dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood with the 76-year-old Hard Rock founder.

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rebecca Gayheart has had a romantic date night with her beau Peter Morton. While being spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California, the actress portraying Maggie Wynn in "Grey Lady" appeared to have had a blast during her outing with the Hard Rock founder.

On Monday, September 18, the 52-year-old actress was caught on camera going for a dinner at Matsuhisa in West Hollywood with Peter. In pictures making their rounds online, the two could not keep their hands off each other. They could be seen smiling widely while holding hands and walking next to one another.

For the occasion, Rebecca looked stylish in a semi-formal get-up. She donned an orange top with a V-neck design and put on a long-sleeved white blazer on her shoulders. She wore a pair of long white wide-leg tailored pants and white Converse high sneakers.

The "Scarlett" actress put on a necklace, wrist watch and a pair of simple earrings to complete the look. She was also seen carrying a brown leather handbag in one of her hands. For the hair, she styled her blonde hair, which had black tresses, into a sleek high ponytail.

Peter, in the meantime, decided to go with a black-and-white ensemble. He sported a long-sleeved white button up shirt under a black top that came with two sleeves which he rolled to reach under his elbows. He also wore a pair of long black jeans and black pointed-toe shoes with white soles.

This was not the first time Rebecca and Peter were caught going out together. In April, the actress and the 76-year-old entrepreneur had a fun double date with model Claudia Schiffer and her husband Matthew Vaughn. The four of them spent their time together when they were in Los Angeles.

Prior to her romance with Peter, Rebecca was in a marriage with actor Eric Dane. Rebecca and Eric tied the knot back in October 2004, months after the two started their romantic relationship in 2003. The former couple welcomed their first child Billie Beatrice Dane together in 2010. In addition to Billie, they share 11-year-old Georgia Geraldine Dane. They decided to go separate ways in 2018 and have not settled their divorce yet. They are committed to co-parenting their two children.

