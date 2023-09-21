 

Internet Goes Wild Over North West Dressing Up as Her Grandma Kris Jenner

Internet Goes Wild Over North West Dressing Up as Her Grandma Kris Jenner
In a photo that first appeared on a November 2022 episode of 'The Kardashians', the 10-year-old can be seen mimicking her grandma by wearing a black suit and a diamond-encrusted choker.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter North West has cracked fans up by dressing up as Kris Jenner. After a photo of the 10-year-old mimicking her grandma resurfaced online, many social media users couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious snap.

In the said picture, which first appeared on a November 2022 episode of "The Kardashians", North could be seen wearing a black suit and a diamond-encrusted choker. She styled her hair into a pixie cut.

A fan who shared the image on X, formerly Twitter, wrote alongside the post, "North dressed as her granny is hilarious. She's already a professional troll." The individual added, "She's the funniest Kardashian. She needs her own show."

Other users have since gushed over the photo. "She be playing too much! I love her... the lips though," one person wrote. "The face is sending me," another commented, while someone else added, "We all know the humor / troll-ness gene did NOT come from Kim. Kanye you are the best thing to happen to hip hop this generation."

