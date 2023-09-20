 

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' actor admits that it was 'entertaining' to watch the 'SmartLess' podcast host attempting to solve technical problems for 30 minutes before taping for a podcast episode.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew McConaughey has made fun of Jason Bateman's "mortifying meltdown." Recalling the time when Jason had technical difficulties before taping for a podcast episode, the "Magic Mike" actor could not help but burst into laughter and trolled the "SmartLess" podcast host.

Making an appearance in the Monday, September 18 episode of "SmartLess" weekly podcast, Matthew recounted the moment when Jason was trying to solve technical problems before recording a podcast episode two years earlier, along with other podcast hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Will brought up the topic and played a recording of the hilarious moment. In it, Jason said that he gave up with the technical problems after his 30-minute attempt, leading Matthew to laugh. In response, Jason was irritated and asked, "Great. Who the f**k is that? Great, that's helpful."

The tape went on to play Matthew's reaction. "Let me tell you what I've heard here over the last 30 minutes," Matthew said. " 'Uh we gotta reboot here. His iPad got cloned and then it got wiped right before the dog peed on it. So I gotta reboot one more time. Wait a minute, it's buffering. Wait, let me reinstall. No, I'm installed. I'm just gonna restart.' "

  Editors' Pick

" 'We got a failure. I need a security check. Oh s**t, we got a virus. Let me reschedule this whole show. You know what? You guys start without me. F**k that! Everyone be patient. Oh s**t what are we going to do? I'm in a total f**king tailspin,' " he continued, imitating Jason's complaints.

"All of that while you still had a sand wedge in your hand had been really entertaining, but not as entertaining as watching f**king Bateman over here mentally midgetating on this s**t," Matthew added. " 'F**k it, I'm in a tailspin.' I'm in a tailspin! [laughs]."

In the podcast episode, Jason explained that he had no idea it was Matthew. "The worst part is me hearing somebody laughing thinking it's Will or Sean and going, 'Who did that?! That's not helpful!' And then I just slammed my laptop shut, took my ball, and went home like a b***h," he elaborated.

"It's not one of my prouder moments," Jason admitted. "I was like, 'Goddamn it.' And the fact that it was you laughing and that I actually inadvertently yelled at you and slammed the laptop on you!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Alec Baldwin Expresses Love to Daughter Ireland After She Shared Nursing Photo
Related Posts
Matthew McConaughey Guides Underage Son in Navigating Social Media to Avoid 'Traps'

Matthew McConaughey Guides Underage Son in Navigating Social Media to Avoid 'Traps'

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Opens Up on Difficult Relationship With Mother-in-Law

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Recalls How His Mom Would Be 'Testing' Her

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Recalls How His Mom Would Be 'Testing' Her

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires

Matthew McConaughey and Family Launch Fundraiser to Help Victims of Maui Wildfires

Latest News
Travis Barker 'Constantly Checking' In on Wife Kourtney Kardashian After Health Scare
  • Sep 20, 2023

Travis Barker 'Constantly Checking' In on Wife Kourtney Kardashian After Health Scare

Heidi Montag Admits to Having Her Chin 'Sawed Off' During Infamous Surgery Makeover
  • Sep 20, 2023

Heidi Montag Admits to Having Her Chin 'Sawed Off' During Infamous Surgery Makeover

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast
  • Sep 20, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Makes Fun of Jason Bateman's 'Mortifying Meltdown' on Podcast

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen Dia
  • Sep 20, 2023

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen Dia

Demi Lovato Feels the Most 'Confident' in Bedroom
  • Sep 20, 2023

Demi Lovato Feels the Most 'Confident' in Bedroom

Joel Dommett Is First-Time Parent After Welcoming Baby Boy
  • Sep 20, 2023

Joel Dommett Is First-Time Parent After Welcoming Baby Boy

Most Read
Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce
Celebrity

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Blac Chyna Reduced to Tears by Mom's Surprise Appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show'

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B Puts Nicki Minaj Fan on Blast for Accusing Her Father of Being a Rapist and Pedophile