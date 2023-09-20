Alec Baldwin Expresses Love to Daughter Ireland After She Shared Nursing Photo

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Shortly after his daughter released a heartwarming photo of her and her baby, the 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation' actor praises the model for doing a good job as a new mother.

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin did not shy away from expressing his love to Ireland Baldwin in front of public eyes. Shortly after his daughter shared a photo of her nursing her baby, the "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation" actor praised the model for doing a good job as a new mother.

On Sunday, September 17, the 65-year-old actor shared his reaction to his 27-year-old daughter's heartwarming picture of her breastfeeding her bundle of joy via social media. In the comments section of her Instagram post, he simply penned, "Love you."

Alec Baldwin showed his love to daughter Ireland Baldwin via Instagram.

Earlier that day, Ireland let out a series of photos and videos from her "fall dumps" on her own Instagram page. One of the photos saw the daughter of Alec and Kim Basinger breastfeeding her baby, whom she shares with her boyfriend RAC.

In the snap, the model could be seen sitting on a bed during the nursing time. She rolled down her black top and placed her baby on top of several pillows on her lap. Seemingly enjoying the moment, she was smiling from ear-to-ear as she adoringly gazed at the little one.

Ireland also unleashed a photo of RAC with their child. Her partner was captured wearing a black-and-white baby carrier with their baby inside of it. In addition, she unveiled a picture of the baby wearing an all-brown ensemble, consisting of a bodysuit and a long-sleeved sweater with train graphics. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption, "So many fall dumps to be dumped."

Ireland's father Alec was not the only one who is proud of her being a mother. In the comments section of the post, another Instagram user gushed, "Look how well you're doing with the breastfeeding! Be proud of yourself. It's hard and truly worth it." Another joined in, "Oh honey. What a lovely mama," adding a red heart emoji.

Ireland and her partner RAC welcomed their first child together in May. A few months later, she opened up about her decision to breastfeed her baby. "Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters. To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed," she shared in an August Instagram post.

"I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there," she continued. "She was supplemented with formula and still gets formula/breast milk combo!"

