 

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Cover Images/Instagram/Freddie Baez
The Yeezy architectural designer, who married the rapper in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year, reportedly told one of her former friends to 'f**k off.'

  • Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - It seems like Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori doesn't appreciate her friends being nosy about her relationship with the rapper. The Yeezy architectural designer is distancing herself from her friends despite their concerns, according to a new report.

"A few of her friends were finally able to reach her, but she wasn't interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone's concerns for her," a source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 19. "She's shut everyone out."

The insider also claimed that the 28-year-old "told one of her former friends to 'f**k off' when they tried to ask if she was OK." The insider continued, "She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom."

The source went on to say that Bianca is enjoying the world's attention to her. "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye's muse because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame," the source alleged. "Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause."

Prior to this, it was said that Bianca's pals are "extremely concerned" about the pair's increasingly bizarre behavior. "Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]," a so-called friend of Bianca told Daily Mail at the time.

The alleged pal further claimed, "Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut." The friend noted that "it's so scary" because Bianca, who married Ye in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year, has "no one" in her life right now.

Meanwhile, Ye and Bianca have been enjoying their European trip for the past few weeks. The Australian architect, who allegedly acted like the Chicago's star "personal assistant," made headlines for her racy outfits as well as their alleged lewd act on a water taxi in Venice, Italy.

You can share this post!

