 

Travis Barker 'Constantly Checking' In on Wife Kourtney Kardashian After Health Scare

According to a new report, the Blink-182 drummer has been paying extra attention to his reality TV star, who is pregnant with their first child together, following her urgent fetal surgery.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker is a caring husband. According to a new report, the Blink-182 drummer has been paying extra attention to his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian following her urgent fetal surgery.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 19, "Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she's feeling OK." Travis, who is now back on tour after rushing home due to Kourtney's health scare, allegedly "can't wait to be home with her and is so grateful that she's doing well and that their future baby is healthy."

The informant went on to say that "The Kardashians" star "is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board." Of the couple, who wedded in May 2022, the insider added, "Travis and Kourtney are very united, their kids are getting along, and everyone is excited for the baby to arrive."

The Poosh founder revealed in a September 6 Instagram post that she underwent "urgent fetal surgery" with their baby boy on the way. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she penned.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," the mom of three wrote in part. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Concluding her post, the reality TV star noted, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

  • Sep 20, 2023

