Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Acts Like His 'Personal Assistant'

The Yeezy architectural designer 'originally took the helm of several of Ye's real estate projects and helped him spearhead his design ideas' before allegedly being reduced to a personal assistant role.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - It seems like Bianca Censori's talent as an architect and designer are being wasted after she married Kanye West. According to a new report, the Chicago rapper has given her a personal assistant role despite her "brilliant" talent.

"Bianca originally took the helm of several of Ye's real estate projects and helped him spearhead his design ideas," a source told The Sun of Bianca, who was actually hired as Yeezy architectural designer. "She's a brilliant architect and a designer, but she also happens to be really good at communicating with Kanye."

The source continued, "She's been helping him communicate with people who are working with him on various projects, so she's been relegated to more of a personal assistant role. Bianca is a brilliant woman. Really just brilliant. She went to school to be a designer and an architect but she ended up being more of a personal assistant for a lot of Ye's affair."

The insider continued that the Australian has tried to remain "involved in every single aspect of his projects- but the issue is she would end up being abruptly interrupted in the process whenever Ye beckoned." The insider explained, "Bianca would be in the middle of calling the shots on some real estate project or another and have meetings lined up, but all her progress would get sidelined."

"It would be like all of sudden, she's like, 'I gotta go here with Ye, I gotta go with him there.' She was trying to get as much done as she could, but Ye's schedule takes precedence. People in his circle call her the Kanye Whisperer," the source added.

Another source echoed the sentiment. "People who work with Kanye know that he has a very particular way of communicating, and it's sometimes not the most efficient despite his best efforts to have all information streamlined for him," the informant spilled. "I've seen people text Bianca so that she can condense the info to make it more palatable for Ye to actually read."

Ye and Bianca got married earlier this year. While none of them has commented on their nuptials, it was reported that their union wasn't legally binding.

