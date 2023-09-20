 

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Celebrity

The YouTuber/rapper surprises his singer/actress girlfriend, who is rumored to be pregnant with their first child together, by taking her on a shopping trip to a jewelry store.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - DDG is spoiling his rumored soon-to-be baby mama. Amid speculation that Halle Bailey is expecting their first child together, the rapper has showered the actress/singer with new luxury items.

On Tuesday, September 19, the YouTuber took to social to document how he surprised Halle by taking her on a shopping trip to a jewelry store. Sharing a picture of the two holding their drinks in a car via his Instagram Story, he claimed that she wasn't aware of his idea at first as he wrote, "she doesn't know i'm taking her shopping."

In another selfie, DDG bragged, "I took my rich girlfriend shopping," but he wasn't ready for the price. As Halle showed a lot of interest in some necklaces, he asked his followers, "bro now she picking out $500 tea cups... should I abort the mission?"

"She picking out nun but expensive stuff," he pointed out in another clip, before asking for advice, "bro how do I get out of this?" But it was all too late as he later shared, "she said she want the necklace & it's nowhere for me to run."

DDG told his followers that one piece of the jewelry cost $40,000. "I almost passed out when she said the price of the necklace," he jokingly said, before pretending to make a call in another video. "I just called my band and reported fraud," he wrote over it.

Contrary to DDG, Halle looked so excited the whole time during the shopping trip. On her own Story, she posted a photo of her rocking several new necklaces and wrote over it, "omg y'all he iced her out!!!!"

DDG made the sweet gesture amid rumors that Halle is currently pregnant. The 23-year-old star fueled the speculation following her appearance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, for which she rocked a long, flowing orange dress.

An insider told Page Six that "The Little Mermaid (2023)" star "stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed." The informant additionally claimed that "when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to."

Meanwhile, DDG recently fired back at trolls who said his girlfriend "can do better." He slammed the critics via X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, "the internet is not real.. i'm having this s**t in real life.. these folks 'play hate' and stream my s**t in private."

In a follow-up tweet, which is now deleted, the 25-year-old added, "And all them females [talking] bout my girl can 'do better' f**k broke n***as wit no ambition." He further fumed, "Ya ain't never been to Chanel & can pick out whatever & how many bags ya want."

