 

DDG Lashes Out Trolls Saying His GF Halle Bailey Can 'Do Better'

The 'Moonwalking in Calabasas' rapper, who is no stranger to being dragged online due to his antics, sets aside time to slam haters commenting on his relationship with the singer/actress.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - DDG has gotten things off his chest. Taking to social media, the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper lashed out at haters saying his girlfriend Halle Bailey "can do better."

The 25-year-old slammed critics via X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, September 18. "the internet is not real.. i'm having this s**t in real life.. these folks 'play hate' and stream my s**t in private," he first penned.

In a follow-up tweet, which is now deleted, DDG added, "And all them females [talking] bout my girl can 'do better' f**k broke n***as wit no ambition." He further fumed, "Ya ain't never been to Chanel & can pick out whatever & how many bags ya want."

Many were not happy to see Halle dating DDG, who is no stranger to being dragged online due to his antics. However, the Chloe x Halle member remained unfazed by the chatter, and even called him her first "deep, deep real love."

When speaking to America's Cosmopolitan magazine earlier this month, Halle said, "All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me too, because that's something I'm experiencing for the first time, and it's, like, 'whoa' in your brain. It's just fireworks, a spark for creativity." She then explained, "You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that's love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love."

Halle pays no attention to online speculation about her life, but she's happy to draw on her own experiences for creative inspiration. She said, "I just live my life the way I want to live it and turn off my phone if I don't like what people are saying online."

"But I also do think what I'm going through as a young woman right now, it's really good fuel for me creatively," the singer/actress further elaborated. "So I focus on putting whatever life experience I'm going through in the art that I'm creating."

