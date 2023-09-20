 

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch
Cover Images/Instagra/Sara De Boer
TV

The 'Pose' actress reveals that the award-winning TV producer left her 'on read' after initially reaching out to her about a season of 'American Horror Story' with an all-black cast.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelica Ross might join MCU if not because of Ryan Murphy. The "Pose" star claimed that Ryan Murphy left her "on read" after initially reaching out to her about a season of "American Horror Story" with an all-black cast.

Making use of her X account, Angelica shared a screenshot of an email dated July 2020 from the producer discussing a potential story for season 11 of the FX anthology series. "Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall," the email read.

The award-winner producer went on to for guidance on the potential cast. "Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby…not sure of the fourth?" he asked. In her reply, Angelica mentioned Debbi Morgan, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union and Angela Bassett among others.

  Editors' Pick

Angelica, who previously starred in season 9 and 10 of "AHS", also revealed on TikTok that Ryan ultimately ghosted her after she sent a follow-up email in February of that year. She attached a screenshot of an email in which she asked to be considered for producing duties.

"After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show," she said.

Angelica further noted that she lost out on a potential Marvel opportunity as a result. "It's not JUST that the idea changed," the actress, who said she's not heard from Murphy since, added. "Things change all the time. It's that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for Marvel. It's that I was HELD in first position the whole time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Bethenny Frankel Blasts 'Desperate' Carole Radziwill Over 'White Savior Complex' Diss
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Puts Stress on Pregnant Emma Roberts in Official Trailer of 'AHS: Delicate'

Margot Robbie Nearly Starred on 'American Horror Story: Asylum'

Margot Robbie Nearly Starred on 'American Horror Story: Asylum'

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Pregnant Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian Haunted in New Teaser for 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Cara Delevingne Displays Creepy Smile in Dramatic 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Poster

Latest News
Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch
  • Sep 20, 2023

Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Khloe Kardashian Gets Filler Injection to Cover Up Wound From Melanoma Surgery
  • Sep 20, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Gets Filler Injection to Cover Up Wound From Melanoma Surgery

Bethenny Frankel Blasts 'Desperate' Carole Radziwill Over 'White Savior Complex' Diss
  • Sep 20, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Blasts 'Desperate' Carole Radziwill Over 'White Savior Complex' Diss

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce
  • Sep 20, 2023

Bambi Reduced to Tears by Scrappy's Heartfelt Apology After Ugly Divorce

Katharine McPhee Calls Russell Brand 'Harmless' After Controversial Video Resurfaces
  • Sep 20, 2023

Katharine McPhee Calls Russell Brand 'Harmless' After Controversial Video Resurfaces

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration
  • Sep 20, 2023

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hint at Their Collaboration

Most Read
Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky
TV

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Sherri Shepherd Insists Her Talk Show Can Return Amid WGA Strike

Sherri Shepherd Insists Her Talk Show Can Return Amid WGA Strike

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Cheryl Burke Urges 'DWTS' to Postpone New Season Amid Ongoing Strike

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

Cindy Crawford Drags Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like 'Chattel' on TV

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale

'AGT' Recap: Final Acts Hit Stage for Qualifiers 5 Ahead of Season 18 Finale