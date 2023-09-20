Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her After All-Black Season of 'AHS' Pitch

Cover Images/Instagra/Sara De Boer TV

The 'Pose' actress reveals that the award-winning TV producer left her 'on read' after initially reaching out to her about a season of 'American Horror Story' with an all-black cast.

AceShowbiz - Angelica Ross might join MCU if not because of Ryan Murphy. The "Pose" star claimed that Ryan Murphy left her "on read" after initially reaching out to her about a season of "American Horror Story" with an all-black cast.

Making use of her X account, Angelica shared a screenshot of an email dated July 2020 from the producer discussing a potential story for season 11 of the FX anthology series. "Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well I'm doing it. Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers room in the fall," the email read.

The award-winner producer went on to for guidance on the potential cast. "Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby…not sure of the fourth?" he asked. In her reply, Angelica mentioned Debbi Morgan, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union and Angela Bassett among others.

Angelica, who previously starred in season 9 and 10 of "AHS", also revealed on TikTok that Ryan ultimately ghosted her after she sent a follow-up email in February of that year. She attached a screenshot of an email in which she asked to be considered for producing duties.

"After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show," she said.

Angelica further noted that she lost out on a potential Marvel opportunity as a result. "It's not JUST that the idea changed," the actress, who said she's not heard from Murphy since, added. "Things change all the time. It's that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been auditioning for THREE YEARS for Marvel. It's that I was HELD in first position the whole time."

