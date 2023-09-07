 

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Reflect on Early Career in New 'The Super Models' Trailer

In a new trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming docuseries, Campbell, Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are defining what it means to be a supermodel.

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington are looking back to their early career as supermodels. In a new trailer for Apple TV+'s "The Super Models", the four catwalk beauties are defining what it means to be a supermodel.

"There's something about that shared history that we have," Crawford says in the clip, reminiscing about their time together. Turlington, meanwhile, notes that it was the first time the group reunited "in our 50s."

Campbell later adds, "You see our photos, so you feel like you know us." She's referring to the trailblazing women she started her career with as her "chosen family."

Elsewhere in the trailer, the icons are seen discussing different challenges they had to overcome before they make it to where they are today. Evangelista admits that she was told to lose weight, while Campbell says that she was "bullied for the color of my skin."

  Editors' Pick

"The Super Models" travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

"Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess," its synopsis further explains. "As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself - and women's roles within it - this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow."

The docuseries will also highlight never-before-seen commentary from luminaries in the world of fashion and pop culture. Additionally, it is set to feature noteworthy interviewees, including Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Paul Cavaco as well as Donatella Versace. The late Vivienne Westwood and many others who have helped shape the fashion industry throughout the years will also make appearances.

"The Super Models" debuts globally on September 20 on Apple TV+.

