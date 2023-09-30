Gayle King 'Disappointed' in Cindy Crawford for Calling Out Oprah Winfrey on 'The Super Models'

Cover Images/Marion Curtis TV

AceShowbiz - Gayle King has come to Oprah Winfrey's defense amid Cindy Crawford's criticism. The broadcast journalist for CBS News said she's "disappointed" in the model for calling out her close friend on "The Super Models".

The 68-year-old offered her two cents when speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Albie Awards. "I haven't seen it, and I want to see it, but I'm surprised and a little disappointed," she shared. "Because I know Cindy's been on her show many, many, many times and it has always been a pleasant experience, [so] I would hate to think that something that happened years ago [could have bothered her]."

Gayle admitted that she wasn't clear on what happened in the interview between Oprah and Cindy, but she insisted that "it's not Oprah's thing to humiliate or make anybody feel badly." Gayle added, "I have to see it, but, as far as I know, everything is good between Oprah and Cindy."

In the 1986 episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show", Cindy appeared alongside her Elite Modelling Agency representative, John Casablancas. Oprah could be heard introducing the then-20-year-old actress while asking, "Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a BODY."

Cindy then showcased a nervous smile before she complied. She stood up so everyone in the studio and viewers at home could take a closer look at her body.

Reflecting on the moment, Cindy said on "The Super Models", "I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you're worthy of being here.' " The mom of Kaia Gerber went on to say, "In the moment I didn't recognize it... Watching it back I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.' Especially from Oprah!"

