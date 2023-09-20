 

Taylor Swift Wears Seemingly Telling Jewelry Amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

The 'Cruel Summer' songstress is spotted rocking the football player's birthstone during a night out in New York City after it's reported that she has been 'quietly hanging out' with the NFL star.

  Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift appears to be wearing telling jewelry amid her dating rumors with Travis Kelce. Adding fuel to the speculation, the 12-time Grammy winner has been spotted rocking her rumored beau's birthstone during one of her recent outings.

The singer/songwriter sported a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal while stepping out in New York City on Friday, September 8. Opal happens to be the 33-year-old ball-playing Libra's birthstone.

Taylor paired the Foundrae's Forever & Always a Pair Pendant, which retails for $1,150, with a $6,365 chain choker from the same brand. Per Foundrae's website, the pendant "represents love."

"Each pair comes at a time in our lives when something just feels right. These pairs of pears, we absorb them, fuse them into our own hearts, and our heart grows as a result," the product description reads. "It's those pairs we choose to keep; friends, lovers, family, chosen family, a part of our heart forever. Forever and always, perpetually, and unceasingly bound."

  Editors' Pick

Taylor's choice of accessory didn't go unnoticed by fans. One eagle-eyed Swiftie commented on an Instagram post spotlighting the star's jewelry, "Kelce is a libra and opal is our birthstone." Another quipped, "I've put my makeup on and I'm listening." A third pointed out, "even though i believe the kelce's [sic] started the dating rumor to promote their documentary… opal is october birthstone and travis was born in october."

While Taylor is a Sagittarius, she has loved opals for years. The pop superstar has worn a number of pieces featuring the iridescent gemstone both on and off the red carpet, and has even written it into songs.

Meanwhile, Travis recently responded to an NFL commentator's witty Taylor puns during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17. After Rich Eisen posted a mashup clip of him making references to the "Anti-Hero" singer's songs, the athlete responded in the comments section, "Well played Rich…. Well played."

The tight end previously revealed his failed attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor when he attended her show at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. He told his brother Jason Kelce in a July episode of their podcast "New Heights", "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The Messenger later reported earlier this month that "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out." A source told the outlet, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

