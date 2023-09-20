Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos

Instagram Celebrity

The Barbadian songstress and her rapper boyfriend give first look at their second child in some beautiful pictures taken at home featuring their firstborn RZA.

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have publicly introduced their second child. More than a month after quietly welcoming their son Riot Rose, the pair have given the first look at the newborn in some cute family photos.

Taken by DIGGZY at what looks like their home, the snaps give a rare look at the beautiful family of four. In one of the shots, the "Diamonds" singer holds the one-month-old infant in her arm, while her partner carries their firstborn RZA.

The family looks all natural and playful during the photo shoot. In another picture, Rocky flashes a big smile as he carries both of his sons, one in each of his arms. He also gives RZA a ride on his shoulders in another image while he caresses Riot who is held by Rih.

Other snaps give a closer look at Riot's face as the doting parents play with him inside. There's also an image that shows Rihanna holding her eldest son RZA's hands as he shows off his standing skills.

For the photo shoot, the family puts on casual but stylish looks. The Fenty Beauty founder shows off her cleavage in a denim jacket and navy leggings. Her rapper beau rocks a white tank and silver chain with jeans, covering up with a green flannel in other snaps.

Riot rocks a pink hat, matching overalls and tan boots in some shots when he isn't wrapped up in a blanket. As for his elder brother, he sports a gray shirt with yellow sleeves, as well as jeans and a pint-sized pair of his mom's new Fenty x Puma Avanti C sneakers.

Rihanna gave birth to Riot at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1, 2023 at 7:41 A.M., according to his birth certificate. The couple reportedly chose the floral name for their second son because of Rocky's love of flowers.

"Not everyone knows this, but Rocky loves flowers - he loves having fresh flowers in the house, he loves decorating with flowers, and he even had real flowers in his grill once," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

You can share this post!