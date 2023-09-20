Sheryl Crow's Life Was 'Saved' After She Fled 'Tricky Waters' in L.A.

Instagram Celebrity

The 'If It Makes You Happy' singer says moving out of Los Angeles has 'saved' her life as she talks about her decision to relocate to Nashville and buy a farm.

AceShowbiz - Sheryl Crow claims her life was saved after she moved out of Los Angeles. The 61-year-old country music star moved from the Californian city to Tennessee more than 20 years ago and bought a farm in the southern state and struggles to understand how up-and-coming stars navigate life in LA these days.

"I know how hard it is for especially young people - and I don't know if anybody was pained by struggles like I did when I was young - but these are some tricky waters to navigate now. I'll just tell you that, for me, getting out in nature really saved my life. So, I moved to Nashville and I bought a farm," she told People.

Sheryl was even able to come up with the lyrics for her 2017 track "Cross Creek Road" because she had put herself in nature. She added, "I sat in the trees and just asked God to give me some answers - and I wound up writing this song."

The "If It Makes You Happy" hitmaker - who was born in Kennett, Missouri - previously explained that she could "completely relate" to the people of Nashville, Tennessee, and that buying the farm had allowed her to "relax" in a way some of the more glamorous areas had not allowed her to do so.

She told Rolling Stone, "I completely relate to Nashville because I have a lot of friends there who are also in the music business… But not only that, I just relate to the people. I relate to the friendliness and down-homeness. I feel a relaxation that comes over my body that I usually don't feel when I'm in New York or L.A. I didn't feel like I had roots anywhere."

