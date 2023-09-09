 

Bijou Phillips 'Completely Trusts' Husband Danny Masterson's Claim Despite Prison Sentence

Bijou Phillips 'Completely Trusts' Husband Danny Masterson's Claim Despite Prison Sentence
Despite her husband's prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape, the 'Almost Famous' actress reportedly vows to be on the 'Yes Man' actor's 'side moving forward.'

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bijou Phillips allegedly still "completely trusts" Danny Masterson's claim despite his prison sentence. Shortly after her husband was sentenced to stay in prison for 30 years in sexual assault case, the "Almost Famous" actress reportedly believe that the "Yes Man" actor is not at fault.

On Friday, September 8, a source, who claimed to be close to the 43-year-old star, told DailyMail.com, "Bijou's only positive outlook on things stems from her trust in Danny and the appeal process." The source went on to explain, "She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can't accept that to be true. And she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served."

"Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," the insider further revealed. "Her other thoughts are a little more scary and morbid, she doesn't believe Danny will harm himself in jail, but she is very worried someone will harm him or even kill him and the stress that is bringing her is on its own level of stress that she never has felt before." The source added, "It is a nightmare, but she will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter."

The statement came one day after it was announced that Danny has to stay behind bars for quite a long time due to his wrongdoing. On Thursday, September 7, he was slapped with 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape. The 47-year-old, who is in a marriage with Bijou and has one daughter, was found guilty following sexual assault reports made by several women. His victims are used to be members of the Church of Scientology.

One of the women, who is Danny's former girlfriend, alleged that he sexually harassed her when she was 23 years old back in the winter of 2001. In addition, another victim reported that she was raped by him when she was 23 years old around the fall and winter of 2003. Meanwhile, the other victim claimed that he raped her when she was 28 years old back in April 2003.

