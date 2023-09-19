 

Renee Zellweger Packs on PDA With Rumored Fiance Ant Anstead at Soccer Game

The 'Bridget Jones' actress, who has won Oscar award twice, is caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss with the television presenter during the game's halftime.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead could not keep their hands off each other. While showing her support to her rumored fiance during a soccer game, the "Bridget Jones's Baby" actress packed on the PDA with the television presenter.

On Sunday, September 17, the 54-year-old star was caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss with the 44-year-old TV personality. In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the two could be seen locking lips around a grass field during halftime of the game. She attended the game to support her beau who played for his team U.S. affiliate of Southampton FC.

Some of the pictures from the game captured Renee looking excited and joyful while watching Ant play with his teammates. One of them showed her pointing her finger to the field, while another portrayed her squatting as she was focused on the game.

For the game, the two-time Oscar winner went with a casual and comfy outfit. She donned a long-sleeved light gray sweatshirt that came with a V-neck design and several white lines. She also sported a pair of long dark gray jogger pants with white ties, dark-colored high boots, a navy graphic baseball hat and a black cross body bag. Her hair was tied in a messy low bun under the cap.

Renee and Ant started their romantic relationship back in June 2021 following their meet-up on his Discovery+ show "Celebrity IOU: Joyride". A few months later, it was reported that they have a "serious" relationship. "The relationship is serious," a source told PEOPLE in September 2021. "They spent as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects."

"They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction," the source continued. "Renee has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself. And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."

In July, Renee and Ant made headlines for allegedly getting engaged and keeping the news under tight wraps. "[They] are keeping their plans incredibly private, they're not planning a big public announcement," an insider spilled to The Sun.

"She has been telling her inner circle about organizing their nuptials, everything will be very low-key. Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they're madly in love, and they can't wait to get hitched," the source continued. Later on, it was confirmed by PEOPLE that the two have not gotten engaged yet.

