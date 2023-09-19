Khloe Kardashian Shows Love to Remi Bader Following Body-Shaming

Instagram Celebrity

The reality TV star posts a loving 'appreciation post' for the influencer/model, who recently announced that she would stop sharing updates about her health journey due to hate comments.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian expressed her support for Remi Bader after the latter faced online body-shaming. Making use of her Instagram account, the reality TV star posted a loving "appreciation post" for the influencer.

"Just a little @remibader appreciation post," the Good American co-founder wrote on Monday, September 18 on Instagram Stories along with photos of the plus-size model. She further gushed, "You are perfection just as you are. Exactly as you come. In all phases, you are perfection."

"The Kardashians" star went on to praise the Victoria's Secret model. "Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic and your heart is pure," Khloe noted. Catching wind of the loving shout-out, Remi replied, "I love you so much."

Khloe's heartfelt post came after Remi revealed that she was going to stop sharing updates about her health journey on social media after being bombarded with "disgusting" comments about her weight. "I try to not look at the really mean things online the best that I can because it really saves my mental health," the TikTok star said in a video on Sunday.

The 28-year-old went on to divulge, "[But] there's been a ridiculous amount of body shaming … saying things like how much bigger I've gotten or how much weight I've gained."

Remi initially believed that sharing her diet and fitness routines would be "helpful for people going through similar struggles." However, with the hate comments coming in, she has now decided to keep that part of her life private.

"My health journey will now be my business," she announced in the emotional clip, "I want to share with the world everything going on in my day-to-day [but] … shaming someone and the way they look every single day is so disgusting." She continued, "It's really hard to see this every day. It's really not fair to just see really mean, mean things. I'm taking care of myself the best that I can."

