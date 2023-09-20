 

Teyana Taylor Reportedly Dating 'Pretty' Instagram Model After Confirming Iman Shumpert Split

The 32-year-old singer/dancer has allegedly been seen all around Los Angeles with a brown skinned woman, who is believed to be her new love interest following separation from her NBA star husband.

  Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor is apparently feeling like switching things up in her romantic relationship following her split from husband Iman Shumpert. The newly-single star is said to be seeing a woman now.

Word on the street is the 32-year-old singer/dancer has been seen all around Los Angeles with a new female companion, who is described as a "pretty [brown skinned] Instagram model." While the former "The Masked Singer" contestant allegedly calls the woman her "artist," a friend claims that the two are dating.

The friend tells Media Take Out, "Teyana has been going around L.A. with this pretty [brown skinned] Instagram model. Teyana is calling the woman her 'artist' but I think they're dating."

Teyana has never publicly come out as bisexual, but she once admitted to having a threesome with her husband Iman with an additional woman present. "I think that's the mix up. People hear it and it's a thing like everyday we taking down b***hes down. That's not that. It be those times...like when we on vacation, our anniversary, like certain times [only]," she said on Hot 97 back in 2018.

As for her split from Iman, Teyana said in a statement issued via Instagram on Friday, September 15, "AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

Denying cheating allegations against the former NBA star, she continued, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

The "Gonna Love Me" songstress added, "We just keep y'all a**es out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Later on Monday, Teyana treated her followers to a new thirst trap. The mother of two posted a picture of her rocking a brown top that showed serious side boob. She simply captioned it with a rose emoji.

