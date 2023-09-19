NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Facebook Celebrity

After he's reported missing while his mother Myrtle Brown was found dead in Maywood, the former New England Patriots player posts a video in which he blames the FBI and Maywood police for what happened to his mom.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Former NFL player Sergio Brown has spoken out after he was reported missing while his mother was found dead over the weekend in Maywood. Breaking his silence on the matter, he posted a video via his social media page on Monday, September 18.

In the clip where he tagged ESPN, Sergio made some rambling accusations against the FBI and Maywood police. He said that he thought his mother was "on vacation" and blamed the authorities for what happened to his mom.

"Fake news," the 35-year-old repeatedly said in the video. "It had to be the FBI." He claimed that he has been kidnapped by the FBI multiple times. "They came into my house … unwarranted," so he claimed. "They kidnapped me twice from home."

"I thought my f**king mama was on vacation," the former football safety added. "The FBI had to do it." He ended the video by warning, "Don't come f**king with me."

Sergio did not say where he is now, but the video has debunked speculation that he was missing. Sources tell The Shade Room that he may be in Mexico at the moment and that he is suffering from some mental health issues.

Sergio was believed to be missing after his mother Myrtle Brown was found dead near a creek behind her west suburban home. He was found responsive on Saturday evening as police searched for her and her son, who last played for the Buffalo Bills.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said on Sunday that Myrtle's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of death was multiple injuries resulting from an assault. The investigation into Myrtle's death is ongoing, according to CNN.

"She was an outstanding woman, and I'm hoping she's in the right place and she's with God," Myrtle's next-door neighbor Carlos Cortez told CBS News. "Like I said, I never would've expected this in a million years. You only watch this on TV. And to know this happened next door, it's a tragedy."

