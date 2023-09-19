Travis Kelce Reacts to NFL Commentator's Witty Taylor Swift Puns Amid Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Rich Eisen made some references to the Grammy-winning artist's songs during the September 17 broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce is taking jokes at his expense in stride. The NFL star has reacted after a member of his NFL family made some witty Taylor Swift puns amid his dating rumors with the country-turned-pop superstar.

Deciding to have some fun with the romance speculation, commentator Rich Eisen made some references to the Grammy winner's songs during the broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17. He posted a mashup clip of his playful puns on Instagram.

In the video, Rich noted that the tight end previously left a "Blank Space" in his team's lineup while out with his knee injury earlier this month. "But I think he returns today," he continued, "and proves to be the anti-hero."

When Travis was coming out to the field with his teammates, Rich said, "August is over. Now September." Referencing Taylor's other songs, the television sportscaster later said, "Even though that bone bruise and the injury, one would think is delicate," adding, "He's been able to shake it off."

He also said, "I should've known all too well that you would not know," which many Swifties would easily recognize as a reference to her 2012 song.

Over the video, Rich noted, "I've been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift lately." He cheekily added in the caption, "Look what you made me do, @killatrav," tagging the athlete.

The video caught the attention of Travis, who humorously responded in the comments section. "Well played Rich…. Well played," the 33-year-old hunk wrote back.

Travis Kelce reacted to Rich Eisen's witty Taylor Swift puns.

Rich wasn't the only Travis' NFL colleague who poked fun at his dating rumors during the weekend game. Announcer Ian Eagle said after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught a pass in the end zone, "Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

Back in July, Travis revealed on the Kelce brothers' podcast "New Heights" his failed attempt to shoot his shot with Taylor at one of her "Eras Tour" concerts. He said she refused to meet him when when he attended her show at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. He told his brother Jason Kelce, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The NFL pro continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Expressing his disappointment, Travis claimed, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

The Messenger later reported earlier this month that "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out." A source told the outlet, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

Meanwhile, in a recently resurfaced interview, Travis got coy when asked about his relationship with Taylor. In the August interview, NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano pressed Travis for a confirmation on the bracelet story. To the said question, the footballer responded firmly, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it."

"And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life," the athlete added, attempting to end the discussion. "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I'm not gonna give you anything," he said while pointing a finger at the camera.

Andrew asked again if Taylor has "reached out" to Travis since he shared his story. The Ohio native did not take the bait as he jokingly ended the interview by saying, "And that's gonna wrap it up here with NFL."

