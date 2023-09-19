Kristen Bell Once Warned Russell Brand on 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Set

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Back in 2010, the actress shared that she once scared off the actor when they co-starred in the 2008's movie where the comedian played her character's love interest.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Another interview resurfaces amid the rape, sexual assault and abuse allegations against Russell Brand. Back in 2010, Kristen Bell shared that she once scared off the actor when they co-starred in the 2008's movie "Forgetting Sarah Marshall".

Speaking to Daily Mail, the actress revealed that she made sure to let the comedian know where their relationship stood behind the scenes. "I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the balls if he tried ­anything," Kristen said at the time. "So he was intimidated, truth be told."

Despite that, the wife of Dax Shepard claimed that she "loved" working with Russell, who played her character Sarah Marshall's love interest. "I may be the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops, but I did," she noted.

In a separate interview in the same year, the "Frozen (2013)" actress once again revealed that she gave Russell a stern warning to keep his hands to himself. "He didn't try to mess with me or get in my pants," she told the Scottish Daily Record. "He knew I would lop his nuts off."

In addition to Kristen's interviews, a 2013 interview with Russell's ex-wife Katy Perry also resurfaced online recently. At the time, the "Dark Horse" singer appeared to hint that she knew about the "real truth" about the actor while discussing their "really hurtful" marriage.

"At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness,' " Katy told Vogue. "He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

The singer, who got divorced from Russell just 14 months after they got married on October 23, 2010, went on saying, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, 'This isn't because of me; this is beyond me.' So I have moved on from that."

Russell, meanwhile, denied the sexual assault allegations leveled at him by four women. "I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks. Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said in an Instagram video over the weekend.

"When I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. During that time of promiscuity, the relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual," he continued. Referring to The Sunday Times' joint investigation with The Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches", he added, "[There are] witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack."

He concluded, "I don't want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together."

