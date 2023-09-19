Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Cover Images/DAVID LOBEL Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' alum is said to have 'begged for another chance' with her now-estranged husband before the singer filed the divorce papers on September 5.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas may have ignored Sophie Turner's plea to hold off their divorce process. Despite their so-claimed "irretrievably broken" marriage, the actress allegedly begged her now-estranged husband "for another chance," but he ended up filing for divorce in early September.

A source has claimed that the British actress, who has been in England to film her new series, "had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States" before he submitted the paperwork on September 5. The so-called insider told OK!, "She begged for another chance."

According to the same outlet, Joe's brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas played a part in his decision-making. They alleged gave him the final push to end things, knowing that the 34-year-old was "unhappy." The source spilled, "Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted," the source spilled. "His brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention."

"Sophie seems to have reluctantly accepted it, even if it does mean some painful discussions about custody arrangements and the practical inconvenience of both parents being based on different continents," the source added, "It's an agonizing and painful situation."

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie after four years of marriage. The pair share two daughters, Willa, 3, and their youngest, 1, who is mentioned as D.J. in court documents.

In a joint statement released one day after the divorce filling, they said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

It was reported that Joe had "exhausted all options to salvage the marriage" before deciding to pull the plug on their marriage. "Divorce was a last resort for Joe," a source allegedly close to the family told Page Six earlier this month. "He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls."

You can share this post!