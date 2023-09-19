 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment
Cover Images/Instagram/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

Amid their months-long European trip, it's said that the rapper and his architectural designer are having 'a great time' despite making headlines for negative things.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is having fun with his wife Bianca Censori. Amid their months-long European trip, it was said that the couple are having 'a great time' despite making headlines for negative things.

The pair recently attended a London Fashion Week show, where Bianca turned heads with her furry ensemble. "This silhouette is just gorgeous on Bianca, who has been having a blast recently experimenting with her fashion choices," a source told the Daily Mail on Saturday, September 16, speaking on the Yeezy architectural designer's lion's mane look. "There's definitely a hint of the late Tina Turner in this look," the insider added.

For the event, which was hosted by Ye's ex Irina Shayk, Bianca donned a rather avant-garde fashion. The 28-year-old looked edgy a massive white wig featuring fringe which completely covered her eyes.

  Editors' Pick

The Australian ditched her sheer body tights and traded them for a skimpy white crocheted bodysuit. Even though she was more covered up, Bianca continued flaunting her figure with the ensemble that she paired with her signature sweaty perspex pumps.

This wasn't the first time for Bianca to opt against her go-to sheer tights-only style during an outing. She was previously seen donning a pair of black biker shorts, though she still bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

As for Ye, the controversial rapper went with his go-to look. The Yeezy designer dressed in his go-to black top, black pants and black face cover. The "Jesus Is King" artist also went shoeless for the night out.

Ye and Bianca have been spotted around Europe. Last week, the pair were seen waiting in line for Mustafa's Gemuse Kebap, a popular spot for hearty chicken kebabs in Germany's capital city Berlin. Bianca, who was usually seen sporting a stoic expression, appeared to be in good spirits that day as she smiled at the photographers. In another picture, the couple was seen enjoying their meal while sitting on a park bench in Berlin.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan

Kanye West Fired Project Manager for Not Complying With His 'Bomb Shelter' Plan

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Latest News
Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand's Father Calls Rape Allegations 'Vendetta' Against Star

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'
  • Sep 19, 2023

Jessie Diggins Developed Eating Disorder Due to 'Pressure to Be Perfect'

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims
  • Sep 19, 2023

Russell Brand Facing 'Internal Investigation' by Former TV Bosses Amid Rape Claims

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Chase Stokes' DM First

'Casino Royale' Director Reveals Reluctance to Cast Daniel Craig as James Bond
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Casino Royale' Director Reveals Reluctance to Cast Daniel Craig as James Bond

Most Read
Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship
Celebrity

Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend Insists He Was 'Always Very Pleasant' to Her During Their Relationship

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Diddy Puts DJ Envy on Blast for Asking Yung Miami's Pregnancy Rumors

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram After Criticizing Fans

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Offset Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty for Making Street Threats, Calls Him 'Broke'

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She and Ozzy Osbourne Are Hardly 'Normal' Couple

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords

Steven Tyler Unable to Speak Amid Recovery From Bleeding Vocal Cords