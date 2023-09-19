Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Cover Images/Instagram/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Amid their months-long European trip, it's said that the rapper and his architectural designer are having 'a great time' despite making headlines for negative things.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is having fun with his wife Bianca Censori. Amid their months-long European trip, it was said that the couple are having 'a great time' despite making headlines for negative things.

The pair recently attended a London Fashion Week show, where Bianca turned heads with her furry ensemble. "This silhouette is just gorgeous on Bianca, who has been having a blast recently experimenting with her fashion choices," a source told the Daily Mail on Saturday, September 16, speaking on the Yeezy architectural designer's lion's mane look. "There's definitely a hint of the late Tina Turner in this look," the insider added.

For the event, which was hosted by Ye's ex Irina Shayk, Bianca donned a rather avant-garde fashion. The 28-year-old looked edgy a massive white wig featuring fringe which completely covered her eyes.

The Australian ditched her sheer body tights and traded them for a skimpy white crocheted bodysuit. Even though she was more covered up, Bianca continued flaunting her figure with the ensemble that she paired with her signature sweaty perspex pumps.

This wasn't the first time for Bianca to opt against her go-to sheer tights-only style during an outing. She was previously seen donning a pair of black biker shorts, though she still bared her nipples in a tiny flesh-colored bandeau top.

As for Ye, the controversial rapper went with his go-to look. The Yeezy designer dressed in his go-to black top, black pants and black face cover. The "Jesus Is King" artist also went shoeless for the night out.

Ye and Bianca have been spotted around Europe. Last week, the pair were seen waiting in line for Mustafa's Gemuse Kebap, a popular spot for hearty chicken kebabs in Germany's capital city Berlin. Bianca, who was usually seen sporting a stoic expression, appeared to be in good spirits that day as she smiled at the photographers. In another picture, the couple was seen enjoying their meal while sitting on a park bench in Berlin.

