 

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office
Warner Bros./20th Century Studios
Movie

While the horror sequel manages to hold off Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel from taking the first place after a tight race, the rankings could chance when the final figures are revealed on Monday.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - The post-summer box office sees a close race between "The Nun II" and "A Haunting in Venice". The horror sequel manages to hold off the newcomer from taking over the first spot with a slight edge of less than a million dollars.

In its sophomore outing, the ninth installment in "The Conjuring" franchise beats expectations with its 55% decline. It bagged an estimated $14.7 million for a ten-day gross of $56 million domestically and $102.3 million internationally.

Horror movies tend to have bigger week-to-week drops. In comparison, 2018's "The Nun" slid by 66% in its second weekend.

Meanwhile, "A Haunting in Venice" debuts to an estimated $14.5 million. An adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh, it is the third film in which Branagh portrays the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and received generally positive reviews from critics.

The murder mystery film has grossed $22.7 million internationally for a worldwide total of $37.2 million. David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, predicts the movie will make up ground at the international box office. "At a cost of around $60 million, the movie isn't going to lose money after it finishes playing in the foreign markets," he says.

  Editors' Pick

It should be noted that when the final figures are revealed on Monday, the two movies may switch places. "Sunday estimates are estimates for a reason, and whenever two films are in this close of proximity, it becomes more a matter of semantics as to whether to call it a tie or a tight race," says Comscore chief box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

He goes on gushing, "Either way, the horror genre has become de rigueur with studios and, hopefully, that trend will continue with audiences as still many more scary movies are set to arrive on the big screen in the coming weeks."

"The Equalizer 3" drops another place to No. 3 with approximately $7.2 million, followed by "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" which also falls one rung to No. 4 with an estimated $4.7 million. "Barbie", meanwhile, holds on to the fifth position with approximately $3.96 million.

With a total of $626 million at the domestic box office, the live-action fantasy comedy movie reached another impressive milestone as it has now become the the 11th-highest grossing release in history, overtaking Marvel's 2012 blockbuster "The Avengers" ($623 million).

Meanwhile, as the nights get colder, overall ticket sales topped out at just $62 million, according to Comscore, resulting in the second-worst weekend of the year. "Nothing says 'normal' like a post-summer slowdown at the box office, and this year is no exception," Dergarabedian comments on the overall number.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Sep. 15-18, 2023):

  1. "The Nun II" - $14.7 million
  2. "A Haunting in Venice" - $14.5 million
  3. "The Equalizer 3" - $7.2 million
  4. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" - $4.7 million
  5. "Barbie" - $3.96 million
  6. "Jawan" - $2.5 million
  7. "Blue Beetle" - $2.5 million
  8. "Gran Turismo" - $2.4 million
  9. "Oppenheimer" - $2.1 million
  10. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" - $2 million

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out

T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance
Related Posts
'The Nun II' Scares Off 'The Equalizer 3' at Box Office

'The Nun II' Scares Off 'The Equalizer 3' at Box Office

'The Nun 2' Director Brags About Its Most 'Violent' Nature Among 'Conjuring' Movies

'The Nun 2' Director Brags About Its Most 'Violent' Nature Among 'Conjuring' Movies

'The Nun' Sequel Secures 'American Horror Story' Writer

'The Nun' Sequel Secures 'American Horror Story' Writer

Latest News
Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint
  • Sep 18, 2023

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians
  • Sep 18, 2023

Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Apologizes for Diminishing Black and Female Musicians

T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance
  • Sep 18, 2023

T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out
  • Sep 18, 2023

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles
  • Sep 18, 2023

Lamar Odom 'Shaken Up' Following Car Crash in Los Angeles

Most Read
Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene
Movie

Fans Freak Out After Seeing Bad Bunny and Gael Garcia Bernal's Steamy Kiss in 'Cassandro' Scene

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Steve Martin Denies Punching Co-Star Miriam Margolyes During Violent Stunts on Movie Set

Steve Martin Denies Punching Co-Star Miriam Margolyes During Violent Stunts on Movie Set

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Nicolas Cage Thrilled by the Idea of Being Aged Up for 'Retirement Plan'

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Paul Dano Did '70 or 80 Takes' for His Crucial Scene as Riddler in Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office

'Nun II' and 'Haunting in Venice' Nearly Tied for No. 1 at Post-Summer Slowed-Down Box Office