 

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Celebrity

The former 'Good Morning America' co-hosts make their Instagram return by posting their first picture together on the photo-sharing platform, nearly a year after their romance was exposed to public.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making their relationship Instagram official. Months after they made headlines with their affair bombshell, the pair prove that they remain strong by posting their first picture together.

Both Amy and T.J. just made their Instagram return by reactivating their respective accounts after deactivating them amid backlash over their affair. In their first post since their social media comebacks, they shared an identical black-and-white photo of their matching running shoes on Monday, August 28.

"#nycmarathon2023," the controversial pair captioned the snap, adding a pair of running emojis. They turned off the comments.

  Editors' Pick

Amy and T.J. have been running together since before news of their affair broke in November 2022. In March last year, the couple ran the NYC Half Marathon side by side. They, again, ran together for the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon two months later.

In December 2022, the former "Good Morning America" anchors were fired by ABC following their affair scandal and have since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan on "GMA 3". They have not made their TV return, though there have been reports about the couple shopping their own show to major networks including CBS, NBC and CNN.

Despite their struggles to find a new job, Amy and T.J. have been inseparable. Earlier this month, it was reported that they planned to "move in together and get engaged" as they are moving on from their affair scandal.

A source told Us Weekly that months after going public with their relationship, Amy and T.J. were "in a good place." The so-called insider gushed, "They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together."

The informant added that the pair "are very happy and laying low" in the last few months. "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged," the insider continued.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Underwent Surgery After Breaking Her Hand

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'
Related Posts
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss and Link Arms During Errands Run

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss and Link Arms During Errands Run

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Turned Down by Big TV Networks After 'GMA' Firing

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After She Finalized Divorce

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After She Finalized Divorce

Latest News
Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event
  • Aug 29, 2023

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'
  • Aug 29, 2023

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 29, 2023

Irina Shayk Gets Cozy With Ex Bradley Cooper on Vacation Amid Tom Brady Romance

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President
  • Aug 29, 2023

DMC Shuts Down 'Funny' Reports He's Running for President

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal
  • Aug 29, 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal

Most Read
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California
Celebrity

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand