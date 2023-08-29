Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Relationship Instagram Official Months After Affair Scandal

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The former 'Good Morning America' co-hosts make their Instagram return by posting their first picture together on the photo-sharing platform, nearly a year after their romance was exposed to public.

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making their relationship Instagram official. Months after they made headlines with their affair bombshell, the pair prove that they remain strong by posting their first picture together.

Both Amy and T.J. just made their Instagram return by reactivating their respective accounts after deactivating them amid backlash over their affair. In their first post since their social media comebacks, they shared an identical black-and-white photo of their matching running shoes on Monday, August 28.

"#nycmarathon2023," the controversial pair captioned the snap, adding a pair of running emojis. They turned off the comments.

Amy and T.J. have been running together since before news of their affair broke in November 2022. In March last year, the couple ran the NYC Half Marathon side by side. They, again, ran together for the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon two months later.

In December 2022, the former "Good Morning America" anchors were fired by ABC following their affair scandal and have since been replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan on "GMA 3". They have not made their TV return, though there have been reports about the couple shopping their own show to major networks including CBS, NBC and CNN.

Despite their struggles to find a new job, Amy and T.J. have been inseparable. Earlier this month, it was reported that they planned to "move in together and get engaged" as they are moving on from their affair scandal.

A source told Us Weekly that months after going public with their relationship, Amy and T.J. were "in a good place." The so-called insider gushed, "They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together."

The informant added that the pair "are very happy and laying low" in the last few months. "Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged," the insider continued.

