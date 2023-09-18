 

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Showcase Stylish Looks on Girls' Night Out
The 'All Too Well' hitmaker, who pairs her black top with a gray skirt, is caught on camera leaving a restaurant in New York City with the 'Gossip Girl' star, who stuns in her colorful ensemble.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were spotted having a fun girls' night out. During a public outing together in New York City, the "All Too Well" hitmaker and the "Gossip Girl" star showcased their stylish looks.

On Saturday night, September 16, the 33-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress stepped out in classy ensembles while they were spotted leaving Zero Bond restaurant. For the night out, the singer opted to wear a different style to that of the actress who went with a colorful ensemble.

Taylor looked chic in a buttoned knit sweater that came with a V-neck design and two long sleeves, which she rolled to her elbows. She paired the body fit top with a dark gray mini pleated skirt. She also wore a pair of maroon pointed-toe high boots with heels, earrings, several layers of necklace, a bracelet and a small brown leather bag. Putting on her iconic red lipstick, she styled her hair into loose waves and added bangs as well as a braid.

In the meantime, Blake stunned in a white tee with fun graphics, an unbuttoned long-sleeved blue jeans jacket and a pink mini skirt. She put on a pair of earrings, colorful pointed toe high heels, several rings, a chain necklace and mini blue Chanel handbag. For the hair, she styled her long hair into loose waves and parted it to the side. Similar to Taylor, she also added eye-catching red pink lipstick to her full glam.

This was not the first time Taylor was caught on camera hanging out with Blake. Back in April, the two were seen spending time together at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. At that time, the besties were joined by Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds. For the occasion, Taylor sported a green sleeveless top and a brown bag.

In addition to Blake, Taylor has hung out with other famous stars. Taylor went to a cafe which had a jaw-dropping view with fellow singer Selena Gomez with the latter sharing on her Instagram page on Saturday, September 16 a series of photos capturing the two taking group selfies.

One of the snaps saw Taylor giving Selena a sweet kiss on her cheek, while another one captured the "Blank Space" singer and the "Only Murders in the Building" star smiling from ear-to-ear to the camera. Along with the pictures, the latter exclaimed in the caption of the post, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad (sic)."

