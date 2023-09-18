'Young and the Restless' Billy Miller Died Days Ahead of His 44th Birthday

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The actor, who was best known for portraying Billy Abbott on CBS soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', sadly passed away on Friday, September 15 at the age of 43.

AceShowbiz - Billy Miller has passed away. The actor, best known for starring on "The Young and the Restless" and "General Hospital", passed away at the age of 43 just two days ahead of what would've been his birthday.

The late star's death was confirmed by his Manager on Sunday, September 17. "Emmy Award-Winning Actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died," the manager told TODAY.com.

Born on September 17, 1979, Miller grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas. Throughout his childhood, he battled with Tarsal coalition, a rare condition that affected the cartilage in his ankles.

Miller started his career in the entertainment industry after signing as a model to Wilhelmina. He later played Richie Novak from 2007 to 2008 in the soap opera "All My Children", before taking over the role of Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless".

Throughout his acting career, Miller won three Daytime Emmys, in 2010, 2013 and 2014, for his role as the reckless playboy on the famed CBS soap opera. He also scored another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018 for starring as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital". He left the series in 2019 after 592 episodes.

Miller also had recurring roles on "Suits", "Ray Donovan" and "Truth Be Told". Meanwhile, in the movie category, he appeared in the 2014 Oscar-nominated movie "American Sniper".

A number of Billy's co-stars paid tributes to him upon hearing his passing. One in particular was Michael Muhney, who played Adam on "Young and Restless. "Billy, My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private," Michael penned on X (formerly Twitter).

"We recently shared work on an Apple series, and your encouragements during and after that process, and your kindness over the years are now but a few of the things I'll hold on to as warm memories of you. What a big heart you had," he added. "You were bigger and braver and bolder than this life. You were legend. There is no landing to this final cliffhanger, the wings you’ve spent your lifetime earning have carried you up to that wonderful place in the sky.

"General Hospital" alum William DeVry also offered his own condolences on X. "I'm very sorry to hear of the passing of [Billy]. You had much to offer," William wrote.

