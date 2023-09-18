Katy Perry Appears to Hint at the 'Real Truth' of Ex Russell Brand Prior to Sexual Abuse Claims

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Celebrity

In a newly resurfaced interview, the 'Dark Horse' singer seemingly hinted that she knew about the 'real truth' about the 'Rock of Ages' star but decided to 'keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.'

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry may not be surprised at all by the sexual abuse claims leveled at her ex-husband Russell Brand. In a newly resurfaced interview, the "Fireworks" singer appeared to hint that she knew about the "real truth" about the "Rock of Ages" star.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, the "American Idol" judge talked about her "controlling" ex-husband and their "really hurtful" marriage. "At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness,' " Perry shared at the time. "He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

The singer, who got divorced from Brand just 14 months after they got married on October 23, 2010, went on to mention "the real truth" about her ex. "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can't necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, 'This isn't because of me; this is beyond me.' So I have moved on from that," she said.

The interview resurfaced online in the light of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse allegations against Brand. Four women claimed in an expose published on Saturday, September 16 by The Sunday Times that the incidents took place from 2006 and 2013.

One of the accusers alleged that he raped her "against a wall" in his home in Los Angeles in 2012. She claimed she has medical records to substantiate her allegations after fleeing to a rape center for help the following day.

Another victim, meanwhile, said that she and Brand were in an "emotionally abusive and controlling" relationship. She was just 16 years old and he was 31 at the time. It was also said that Brand assaulted her and even referred to her as a "child" throughout the course of their alleged romance.

As for Brand, he vehemently denied all of the "extremely disturbing" accusations in a video posted via Instagram on Friday. "I have received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of egregious and aggressive attacks. Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," he said.

"When I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. During that time of promiscuity, the relationships that I had were absolutely always consensual," the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actor continued.

Referring to The Sunday Times' joint investigation with The Times and Channel 4's "Dispatches", he said, "[There are] witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narratives that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to me to be a coordinated attack." He concluded, "I don't want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together."

