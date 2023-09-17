 

Deryck Whibley Lands in Emergency Room Due to Pneumonia

Deryck Whibley Lands in Emergency Room Due to Pneumonia
The Sum 41 lead vocalist and his wife Ariana are forced to calls off their wedding anniversary celebration as he is rushed to hospital because of pneumonia.

  Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sum 41's Deryck Whibley has been taken to hospital. The singer's 32-year-old model wife Ariana Cooper Whibley posted a photograph on Instagram of her 43-year-old husband on a gurney which was being wheeled into an ambulance and revealed he is suffering from pneumonia.

"Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us," she wrote. "We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia."

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure. This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs."

"I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn't make it any easier to see. I'll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it."

Deryck has been sober since 2014 after he collapsed in his kitchen and was rushed to hospital, where doctors said his liver and kidneys had failed. Speaking after that health scare, Deryck told Vice, "It was the right time in my life for it to happen."

"I'm glad it happened now and not when I'm like, 50, because my body wouldn't have been able to handle it. But it's unfortunate that it had to even come to that. However, now I'm feeling better than I've ever felt. I'm healthier. I'm in the best shape of my life."

Ariana - who has son Lydon Idby, three, and daughter Quentin Arlo, six months with Deryck - previously suffered with depression and survived a suicide attempt in 2013. The pair got sober together after Deryck's 2014 health scare.

