 

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Land of the Pharaohs' actress reveals Warren Beatty balked at her pregnancy and opens up about her fears of 'career suicide' if she had a baby out of wedlock.

  • Sep 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dame Joan Collins has talked about the traumatic day she had an abortion. The 90-year-old actress dishes on the "horrifying" procedure, which she had after discovering she was pregnant at the age of 26 with her then-fiance Warren Beatty's baby, in her upcoming memoir "Behind the Shoulder Pads".

"A long time ago I had an abortion. I was living with my then fiance Warren Beatty, at the time a young, unknown actor. Even though I was careful, I fell pregnant. 'I think I'm pregnant,' I said, coming into the kitchen one day, where he was preparing one of his health concoctions in the blender," she writes in an extract obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper.

"He stopped slicing bananas and pouring wheatgerm, took off his glasses and stared at me. Without his glasses he was quite myopic and I wondered why he didn't want to look at me. 'Pregnant?' he asked in his puzzled little boy voice. 'How did that happen?' "

" 'The butler did it,' I said sarcastically. 'Or maybe it's an immaculate conception.' 'This is terrible,' he said, putting his glasses back on and looking at me as if for the first time. 'Terrible!' 'I know,' I said in a small voice. 'I'm sorry.' But why was I sorry? He was just as complicit."

  Editors' Pick

"We sat on the faded red sofa in the living room of the apartment I had rented in New York. I had a stiff vodka, he had his health drink and we discussed what to do. Abortion was a dirty word in the early 1960s. In fact, so was sex. Even living together as Warren and I did was considered sinful."

Although they were engaged, Joan did not want a "shotgun" wedding and she feared having a baby would be "career suicide." She writes, "Warren and I were engaged, so we could get married, of course, but I was not in favour of 'shotgun' weddings."

"The few times we had discussed marriage we had both decided that we were too immature to make it work. He was only 23, a struggling wannabe actor with a potentially great career as a sex symbol ahead of him if the future movies he was angling for came to fruition."

"As a successful 26-year-old actress under contract to 20th Century Fox, having a baby out of wedlock would have been for me career suicide. With the eyes of the gossip columnists on us, nagging in print for us to 'tie the knot', it would have been an impossibility. So, I dried my tears, putting his ambition and my career first, and mooched about until it was time to drive to New Jersey."

"[After the abortion] I didn't want to think about what had happened last night. It was too vivid and too painful. But the next day I felt much better and full of energy again. I pushed the horrifying abortion out of my head. Done. Over. Forgotten."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Davis Shares Her Experience After Visiting Ukrainian Refugees

Deryck Whibley Lands in Emergency Room Due to Pneumonia
Related Posts
Joan Collins Loves Shopping for Bargain at Target

Joan Collins Loves Shopping for Bargain at Target

Joan Collins Hated Her Body During Her Puberty

Joan Collins Hated Her Body During Her Puberty

Joan Collins and Pals Turned Away by Armed Guards When Trying to Invite Princess Diana to Dinner

Joan Collins and Pals Turned Away by Armed Guards When Trying to Invite Princess Diana to Dinner

Joan Collins Shades Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following Their Recent U.K. Visit

Joan Collins Shades Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following Their Recent U.K. Visit

Latest News
Deryck Whibley Lands in Emergency Room Due to Pneumonia
  • Sep 17, 2023

Deryck Whibley Lands in Emergency Room Due to Pneumonia

Russell Brand Accused of Rape and Abuse by Multiple Women, One of Alleged Victims Was Minor
  • Sep 17, 2023

Russell Brand Accused of Rape and Abuse by Multiple Women, One of Alleged Victims Was Minor

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty
  • Sep 17, 2023

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Prince Harry's 39th Birthday Snubbed by Royal Family
  • Sep 17, 2023

Prince Harry's 39th Birthday Snubbed by Royal Family

Tinashe Dishes on Her First Kiss With a Golfer
  • Sep 16, 2023

Tinashe Dishes on Her First Kiss With a Golfer

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance
  • Sep 16, 2023

Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Heat Up Following 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Most Read
Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
Celebrity

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Joe Biden After President's Son Hunter Is Indicted on Federal Gun Charges

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Seen Smiling for First Time During European Vacay

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

21 Savage's Wife Reportedly Divorcing Him Due to Alleged Latto Affair

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

Gene Simmons Will Never Leave His Wife Even If She Cheats on Him

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber Gushes Over 'Most Precious' Wife Hailey on 5th Wedding Anniversary